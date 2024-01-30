Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick announce special news: 'We are so excited'

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have announced special news as they are set to reunite on the silver screen after two decades in the eagerly anticipated film Connescence.

In a statement to Deadline, the couple shared their excitement: “We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in 20 years in such a funny, moving, and original script.”

This enthusiasm reflects not only their passion for their craft but also the joy of rekindling their on-screen chemistry.

Crafted by Michael J. Weithorn, the mastermind behind The King of Queens, this project is a milestone for the couple, blending their formidable talents in a narrative rich with humor and emotional depth.

The production, under the banner of Fibonacci Films, has recently commenced principal photography, promising a captivating experience for audiences.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon will share the screen for the first time in two decades

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Brittany O’Grady from White Lotus and the Oscar-nominated Judd Hirsch of The Fabelmans.

In a twist of fate, Kevin portrays Stan Olszewski, a sharp-witted yet underachieving security guard, who fortuitously thwarts a robbery at the residence of Cynthia Rand, played by Kyra, a successful urologist.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

This incident sparks an unexpected and electric friendship, blossoming through late-night texts and revealing conversations that eventually rock the foundations of their lives.

This collaboration is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time Kevin and Kyra have shared the screen since 2004, when they appeared in Cavedweller and The Woodsman.

© Instagram Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick cozy up in a throwback shared on their 35th wedding anniversary

Their off-screen partnership, which began in 1988 and includes raising two children, has been a testament to both their personal and professional synergy.

Over the years, they have directed each other in various projects, with Kevin at the helm of Loverboy and Kyra directing Space Oddity, while individually earning accolades for roles in productions like The Closer and Taking Chance.

© Getty Images Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have worked together on various projects

The duo's commitment to family-oriented filmmaking is further highlighted in Kyra's recent directorial venture, Space Oddity, where Kevin stars and their son, a talented musician, contributes to the film's score.

In a candid interview with HELLO! magazine, they discussed the significance of involving their family in their creative endeavors. Despite facing scrutiny over the advantages of Hollywood nepotism, Kyra and Kevin view working with their children as an invaluable experience.

Kyra explained to HELLO!, "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it." She praises her children's skills and their deep understanding of her vision, stating, "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Kyra Sedgwick in a fun throwback photo with a mystery cowboy on the set of Kevin Bacon's film Tremors

Reflecting on directing her husband in Space Oddity, Kyra described the process as seamless, attributing it to Kevin's exceptional acting prowess and the minimal direction he requires.

This dynamic not only showcases their individual talents but also underscores the strength of their collaborative spirit.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.