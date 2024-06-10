Travis Barker's model son Landon, 20, is his double backstage at fashion show

Travis Barker was seen supporting his model son Landon, 20, at the Nahmias Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear fashion show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Looking every inch the proud father, the Blink-182 drummer left wife Kourtney Kardashian and baby son Rocky at home to enjoy some quality time with his lookalike son.

Posing backstage after the show, it was plain to see the father-son's close bond and strong genes, with both men displaying a chiseled jawline and perfect pout.

Dressed in a black overshirt teamed with a plain white tee and matching jeans, Travis took pride of place in the FROW.

The heavily tattooed All The Small Things hitmaker, 48, dressed up the look with layered silver chain necklaces and a pair of sunglasses - every rockstar's best accessory in their style arsenal.

© Getty Travis Barker supported son Landon Barker at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show

No doubt taking tips from his health-conscious, vegan-curious wife Kourtney, Travis sipped on a green juice as he watched his son storm the catwalk.

After slipping backstage after the show to congratulate his eldest child, the drummer flashed a peace sign as the pair took photos together.

© Getty All eyes were on TikTok star Landon as he rocked the runway

They also took snapshots with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who treated the crowd to a live performance following the runway show.

Devoted dad Travis

Travis shares son Landon and daughter Alabama, 18, with his ex Shanna Moakler. He is also a stepfather figure to her daughter from a previous marriage, Atiana de la Hoya.

© Getty The Blink-182 drummer was every inch the proud papa

Landon, a TikTok influencer who recently split from fellow social media star Charli D'Amelio, enjoys a multi-faceted career with modelling gigs lining up and a fledgling music career.

He was publicly supported by his father when he decided to open up about his Tourette's Syndrome struggles, a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

© Getty Taking tips from Kourtney? Travis sipped on a green juice as he watched his son storm the catwalk

Meanwhile, Travis became a father for the third time in November 2023 when Kardashians star Kourtney welcomed little Rocky into the world.

Kourtney is already a mother to children Mason, 13, Reign, eight, and daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who remains a key figure in her famous family's life.

© Getty Travis watched avidly as Landon rocked the runway

Travis and Kourtney found love in 2018 after years of friendship, with the rocker previously joking that he'd always know his Calabasas neighbour was "the love of my life".

The pair wed in a lavish Italian wedding in 2022 with a Gothic theme and daring Dolce and Gabbana looks for both the bride and groom.

Travis and wife Kourtney Kardashian welcomed baby son Rocky in November 2023

It took a long time for the pair to conceive Rocky, with Kourtney, 45, recently sharing the deeply personal news on her Instagram Story.

Responding to a fan who asked how she found the strength to keep going amid her struggles, the Poosh founder wrote: "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals). My body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life.

"Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also, lots of optimizing my health."