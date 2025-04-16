Elon Musk's $15m offer to Ashley St. Clair as she reveals quirky name of his 14th baby

Ashley St. Clair has revealed the name of the baby she shares with Elon Musk after a paternity test indicated he is "99.9999%" the father.

The conservative influencer, 26, announced in February that she had given birth to Elon's 14th child in September 2024, and the pair have been embroiled in a legal battle over paternity and custody ever since.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ashley claimed that Elon offered her $15 million and $100,000 per month if she kept quiet about the child, a baby boy named Romulus St. Clair.

According to Ashley, Elon's wealth manager, Jared Birchall, texted her asking her to leave the Tesla founder's name off the birth certificate for security concerns, and while she did, she didn't want to remain silent about their son's existence.

"I don't want my son to feel like he's a secret," she told Jared during a two-hour phone call in December, according to WSJ.

Jared reportedly told Ashley that Elon's other baby mothers had signed similar secrecy agreements and cautioned that taking "the legal route", "always, always leads to a worse outcome for that woman than what it would have been otherwise".

Lawsuit

Ashley rejected Elon's offer and in February, she sued him for sole custody of their son, claiming Elon has only seen the baby three times since it was born: on September 21, 2024, in New York City, for two hours, an hour the following day, and a 30-minute meeting in Austin, Texas.

Elon reportedly questioned Romulus' paternity since "the father of the subject child has not been legally established", but he was "not against finding out".

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that test results from Labcorp came in last week, showing there is a "99.9999%" certainty that Elon is Romulus' father.

During the interview, Ashley shared details of her relationship with Elon, claiming they met on X (formerly Twitter) in the spring of 2023 after he began interacting with her posts and following her account.

After exchanging direct messages, Elon invited Ashley to X's headquarters in San Francisco, and their relationship soon took off, with the couple traveling by his private jet to Rhode Island to visit one of his sons at college.

Ashley claims that the first time they slept together, Elon told her to "pick out a name" for their future child. During a New Year's Eve trip to St Barts months later, Romulus was conceived.

While Elon hasn't publicly acknowledged being the father of Romulus, Ashley claims in her lawsuit that he "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences," including a text message.



Ashley shared her baby news on Friday, February 15, 2024, writing on X: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She continued: "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."