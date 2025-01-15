Riley Keough reveals secret arrest she 'never told anyone' about — and mom Lisa Marie Presley's reaction

Riley Keough had some rebellious years just like her mom Lisa Marie Presley.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress' late mom has been top of her mind as of late, following the recent release of her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she helped finish, plus the two-year anniversary of her passing this past January 12.

And as she continues to reflect and recall her relationship with her mom, she revealed something she "never told" anyone: her arrest.

On Wednesday, January 14, Riley was the guest on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, and revealed she was arrested when she was about 15 or 16 years old.

Asked by the host what similarities she found with her mom when it came to both of their teenage years — Lisa Marie's having been notoriously rebellious — she said: "She had her rebellious moment and I also had that where I would sneak out and, hang out with people I wasn't allowed to, and getting arrested."

"I've never said that," she quipped, noting she was a minor, and that she never got to see her mugshot.

Riley then revealed it was for breaking and entering, explaining: "So it was actually, I went to a party at my friend's house but I didn't know that it wasn't my friend's house, it was a house for sale."

"The police came and most people got away, and then about ten of us got arrested," she further recalled, adding: "My mom was p****d."

"I was grounded for like three months, and I was grounded on my 15th or 16th birthday," she went on, and noted: "I was grounded and [Lisa Marie] was in Las Vegas and I had to call her and tell her to come back from Vegas and pick me up in prison."

"I've never told anyone this," she emphasized, lastly adding: "I had a moment as a teenager and she also did."

Lisa Marie's mom Priscilla Presley recently also recalled her daughter's rebellious years, when she joined Riley in Graceland to talk about the memoir. She first shared: "She was her own person, that's for sure, she was a little spitfire."

Asked how she and her daughter were different, she also said: "We were different, Lisa was curious, very curious about different things, and she wanted to experience different things." She further explained: "She seemed to like the feeling of not being normal, she wanted to be different," though maintained: "She had a good head on her shoulders, Lisa was not stupid, she was very smart."