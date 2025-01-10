Peter Andre inundated with support as he shares emotional message

Peter Andre had an emotional day on Friday as the singer visited his mother, Thea, who is currently living with both Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

As you can see in the clip below, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker sat with his mother with the pair linking arms and just cherishing their moments together. Peter was slightly emotional as he spoke to his followers and the star wore a plain t-shirt and glasses.

WATCH: Peter Andre inundated with support following emotional visit

In an emotional comment, the father-of-five said: "Love you mum. It's getting harder and harder to see you like this. I cherish every moment I have with you," finishing his post off with a heart emoji.

Peter was supported by his fans following the difficult moment, as one penned: "She totally adores you. That's the look of a mummy in love," and a second added: "Such lovely precious moment so glad you got over there to see her I am sure she was really made up to see you."

© Instagram Peter spent some cherished time with his mum

A third posted: "You have such a sweet soul Peter. I wish you much strength. She must be very proud of you," and a fourth shared: "It's so heartwarming to see the care and love you have for your mum. These moments are priceless, and you’re doing such a wonderful job being there for her. Cherish every moment."

Peter's mum is currently living in a care home in the star's native Australia as a result of her health conditions.

© Photo: Instagram Peter and Thea have a close relationship

His mum's health has caused the star plenty of worry and speaking to the Mirror about his mental health in the past year, the singer admitted: "Although I’ve had a lot of highs in 2024, I did experience feelings of anxiety that I haven’t had for a long time, especially to do with my mum’s health.

"I think that’s why I spoke a lot more about mental health, because I wanted to be open and admit that things aren't always great."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Peter was saddened when he couldn't visit his parents

During the coronavirus pandemic, Peter had been unable to visit his parents due to stringent travel restrictions, something that affected him due to his mother's declining health.

"My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia, as I miss them too much," he shared in 2021. "I'm anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it's been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn't very well."

© Photo: Instagram The star has spoken about his mum's declining health

At the time, Peter was approaching the age of 50 and he noted in a column: "The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum's health is really declining, which makes me sad. But everything else is going well and I feel great."