Heidi Klum puts handsome model son to work ahead of send-off to his teenage years

As Heidi Klum's kids enter the spotlight in the same way she is, she's having fun making them bigger parts of her professional life.

The 51-year-old supermodel continues her reign on TV as the host and head judge of Germany's Next Topmodel, a spin-off of America's Next Top Model, which began in 2006 and is currently airing its 20th season.

After previously bringing her daughter Leni Klum, 20, into the fold as a guest judge alongside her for the show's audition phase, she's now recruited her oldest son to be part of the show. Take a look at Leni's appearance in the video below...

WATCH: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni follows in her career path

Heidi took to social media with a behind-the-scenes snap alongside her striking son Henry Samuel, who recently made his own foray into modeling with a catwalk debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The teen is just over a week shy of leaving his teenage years behind with his 20th birthday, and Heidi brought him on to help with the show's production.

Henry appeared in a short promo clip with the director's clappers, calling the scene into action, when his mother introduced that episode's guest judge, fellow model Adriana Lima.

© Instagram Heidi and her son Henry on the set of "Germany's Next Topmodel"

A snap Heidi shared with her son showed just how tall he'd already gotten, towering past her own 5'9" height, and wearing a GNTM black hoodie, contrasting with her dazzling silver caftan dress.

"With my son Henry on the Germany's next Topmodel set," she simply captioned the snap. Heidi also shares younger son Johan and daughter Lou with her ex-husband Seal.

The former America's Got Talent alum spoke with Access Hollywood recently about giving advice to her kids about modeling, most notably Henry. "They ask me about it. Especially my son Henry. He was like, 'Oh, what should I do?'"

© Getty Images Heidi shares her four kids with her ex-husband Seal

"In any case, it's funny that he asked me, you know?" she continued. "He was like, 'You know mom, I really want to get into modeling, what do you think about it?'"

"I'm like, 'Wow! Who knew that you wanted to do this? I thought you were always more into music and different types of things,' and all of a sudden he was like, 'Yeah, I want to give this a shot. Do you think I can do this?'"

She proudly continued to gush: "And I'm like, 'You're like, so handsome of course you should do this.' So he strutted around a little bit at home." Henry also recently nabbed his first magazine cover on Hunger Magazine, and Heidi shared the news on social media.

© Getty Images Her oldest, daughter Leni Klum, is a working model already

"So proud of you, my beautiful Henry!" the mom-of-four penned at the time. Watching you grow into the amazing young man you are today fills my heart with so much joy. The world is just beginning to see what I’ve always known—you are destined for greatness!"

While Leni is already a professional model, and Johan is more interested in his own passions outside of the spotlight, it looks like 15-year-old Lou is catching the bug as well.

© Getty Images "I thought you were always more into music and different types of things, and all of a sudden he was like, 'Yeah, I want to give this a shot.'"

"She also is kind of, at the gate with the hoof," Heidi joked with Access. "She's like, 'Ok, when can I do this modeling stuff?' I'm like, 'You just turned 15. Let's wait a hot minute.'"