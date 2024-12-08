Tom Selleck opens the doors to private life with wife Jillie and daughter Hannah on 65-acre ranch after Blue Bloods

Tom Selleck is planning to make the best of a brand new holiday season with his family as his 14-year long chapter with Blue Bloods finally comes to a close.

The 79-year-old actor will say goodbye to Frank Reagan after 14 seasons with the show on December 13 with the release of the series finale "End of Tour."

While the star (and his other co-stars) has expressed his disappointment with CBS' decision to cancel the long-running crime procedural, he's embracing new avenues and roles while taking some time to reflect for the rest of the month.

In a new conversation with Parade, Tom shared some insight into what the holiday time of year is like in his 65-acre Californian avocado ranch, shared with his wife Jillie Mack and daughter Hannah Selleck.

"We had a ritual at the ranch for years," he explained. "It's an old hunting lodge that was built in 1910. All the Selleck family, my brothers and sisters, my mom and dad, we'd all open presents in the lodge and then go over to the house and have dinner."

"It's gotten impossible because my mom and dad are gone and my brothers and sisters all had kids and now they have kids. We'd need to rent a hall."

© Getty Images Tom's 14-year run with Blue Bloods ends later this month

While a disaster on the ranch ruined their avocado trees, as it turns out, the Friends star was never really a fan to begin with. "I know what they taste like now, because David Letterman made me eat one and I gagged."

"I'm not much of a vegetable guy," he shared. "I was a very fussy eater as a kid. I was afraid to spend the night over at a friend's house because I was afraid of what they'd have for dinner. I grew up on a pretty simple diet."

© CBS The CBS show airs its series finale on December 13

While large family gatherings seem to be par for the course for the Selleck household, come Christmas time, it's all about just having each other. "Christmas is something for Jillie and Hannah and me, really. Maybe we go to one of my brothers' or my sister's house for a while, but mainly it's family time just for us."

Tom will also celebrate his milestone 80th birthday in January, and as for birthday plans? "None whatsoever. I'm trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back."

© Getty Images "Christmas is something for Jillie and Hannah and me, really."

"I intend to keep working," he continued, emphasizing that just like the holidays, it's likely just going to involve being with loved ones. "I'll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it."

Post-Blue Bloods, while the star joked that he was "unemployed," he has expressed his intent to continue acting and explore opportunities like another Western, a Blue Bloods spin-off, or even more Jesse Stone movies.

© Getty Images The actor owns a 65-acre avocado ranch in California

"I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me," Tom shared of his new lease on fame. "A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."