Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's rarely-seen daughter, 3, displays princess hair in new photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are careful not to show photos of their children's faces in a bid to protect their privacy for as long as possible, but the famous couple have shared rare photos of their busy household as parents of three from time to time.

Marking a very special occasion recently, Katherine, a published author and the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared some snaps of her daughter Eloise's third birthday and the little one's princess hair was too cute for words.

The first photo showed Katherine bending down to embrace her youngest daughter in a big hug while kissing her on the cheek and holding up a delicious-looking birthday cake.

© Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger with her youngest, Eloise, on her recent birthday

Katherine, who is also a mom to Lyla, aged five, and a six-month-old son, Ford, looked chic and casual in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, with cosy Ugg slippers and a butterfly clip holding her hair up in a bun.

Eloise, meanwhile, was adorable in her sage green floral dress with her Rapunzel-like hair in soft waves.

© Instagram The writer and wife of Chris Pratt is a mom to three kids

Another photo showed Eloise in an all-red outfit running across the lawn in their sprawling garden with huge, colorful balloons and a princess mannequin.

Katherine wrote in the caption: "Happy 3rd birthday to our baby girl Eloise! I love you more than you'll ever know!"

Fans and well-wishers took to the comments to send birthday messages to the Parks and Rec actor and Katherine's little one. "Happiest birthday Eloise!!! You are pure sunshine!!!" said one kindly, as another agreed: "Happy birthday sweet girl."

© Instagram The published author with her youngest, six-month old son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger's life as a mom of three

It seems Katherine relishes being a hands-on mom of three and while pictures of her kids are rare, she's very open about the realities of having three young ones to care for.

She's posted numerous selfies of herself at home, particularly with baby Ford Fitzgerald strapped to her, proving she's taken to having her third newborn in her stride.

© Variety via Getty Images Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wed in 2019

Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris, sang his wife's praises last month when it was Mother's Day, writing on Instagram: "How do moms do it? Seriously. It's like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did i. We love you. Happy Mother's Day, Chief!"

The couple tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in 2020, and their second daughter, Eloise Christina, in 2022.

© Instagram Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram March 2025 of her daughters with Chris Pratt, Lyla and Eloise, tending to their home garden

Meanwhile, Katherine is also a proud stepmom to the Jurassic World actor's 12-year-old son named Jack, who Chris welcomed with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The star has previously addressed the age gap between his children. "There's a big age separation... Jack does a great job, he's so sweet with [the girls]," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."