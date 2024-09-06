Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak looks so different in glimpse at private life following retirement

Pat Sajak appears to have settled into retirement after stepping down as the host of Wheel of Fortune in June.

The 77-year-old spent over four decades on the game show but is now enjoying a quieter life at his $5.5 million Los Angeles home.

His daughter, Maggie – who is a social media correspondent for the show – gave fans an update on her father on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of him following a swim.

© Getty Images Pat's daughter Maggie is a social media correspondent on WoF

Pat looked so different outside of his TV persona, ditching his suit and tie for a pair of red swimming trunks.

The veteran host appeared relaxed and happy with ruffled hair and a smile on his face.

Maggie, 29, shared the snap on her Story and added a cheeky caption, writing: "Swimming... If sitting in the shallow end counts as swimming."

That wasn't the only update Maggie shared. She also answered some of her followers' burning questions about Pat's antics following his retirement.

© Instagram Pat is enjoying his retirement

"Everyone's been asking me what my dad has been up to recently," Maggie said in a video on her Stories. "So, I wanted to share with you all some of the highlights. Enjoy."

Maggie then shared a clip of her dad at a Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles game, a photo of him sitting in a chair reading a History of the World book, another snap of him "babysitting" a puppy, and a picture of him standing in a kitchen in front of nine hoagies.

© Getty Images Pat hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 years

Pat filmed his final episode of Wheel of Fortune on April 5. It aired on June 7 and included an emotional speech from him.

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he said in the pre-taped speech. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there.

© Getty Images Pat on WoF in the 1980s

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

"I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun," he continued, adding: "No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game."

© Getty Images Pat announced his retirement in 2023

As Pat became overwhelmed with emotion, he went on to say that over time the show became more than a game, instead becoming a place where "kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations".

"What an honor to play even a small part in all of that," he concluded. "Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

© Getty Images Pat's final episode aired on June 7

Pat revealed he would be stepping down from the show in June 2023, sharing the news in a tweet which read: "Well, the time has come... I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

He added: "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)."