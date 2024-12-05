Vanna White's handsome son drives fans wild in unmissable video — all about her kids and love life

Vanna White has sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a rare video of her son now all grown up — and looking very handsome.

The Wheel of Fortune co-host is best known for her star role in the long-running game show, and she keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, which made for many surprised reactions from her fans as she shared the sweet video featuring her son Nikko, who is 30. She had fans asking: "Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko? He's GORGEOUS.

The TV personality shares Nikko, as well as daughter Gigi, 27, with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro, to whom she was married from 1990 to 2002.

WATCH: Vanna White's handsome son steals the show in cooking video

The video in question that left fans clamoring for more information on Nikko saw the two posing in their kitchen, as Vanna explained that while she is not a good cook, "fortunately," her son is. In the video, he is seen wearing a fitted white t-shirt and skinny jeans, plus a faded red baseball cap worn backwards.

She then explained that Nikko would be teaching viewers how to make their family's "Uncle Roy's Chicken," and he proceeded to sort and prep all of the ingredients. The result was a gingery chicken cooked in white wine in the oven under a bed of roasted onions.

"In celebration of Fabulous Food Week, Nikko and I are whipping up Uncle Roy’s Chicken. YUM!" Vanna wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it — and Nikko.

"Is son on the menu too? I mean, great video!!" one cheekily wrote, as others followed suit with: "If your son is free my daughter is also. They can cook together!" and: "This is so great!! I'm going to try this!! Vanna, your son is adorable and handsome!!! You look beautiful as always!!" as well as: "Vanna, your son is so handsome! I love the connection you have together."

© Instagram

Meet Nikko

Nikko was born on June 10, 1994, two years after Vanna lost her first child to a miscarriage. He briefly attended the University of Arizona before transferring to Oregon State University, from where he graduated.

Today he runs a real estate company, The Agency, which is based in Los Angeles, and on his website, it reads: "Enamored by the diverse architectural styles, historical significance, and individual property stories within the L.A. area, Nikko finds the unique qualities of each home are what make it interesting and special."

© Intagram

It also states that one of his most significant passions is cooking, "a love he inherited from his father," and he also enjoys gardening and hosting poetry nights.

© Instagram

Meet Gigi

Gigi, whose full name is Giovanna, was born on July 1, 1997. She also grew up in Los Angeles, and later went to college at New York University, where she studied photography.

Since then, she has moved back to Los Angeles, where she works as a tattoo artist at Lincoln Tattoo Company, and she frequently shares her designs on Instagram.

© Getty Vanna with her kids and her ex-husband in 2017

Vanna's love life

After her divorce from George, Vanna was engaged to businessman Michael Kaye from 2002 to 2004, and since 2012, she has been in a relationship with John Donaldson, who is a contractor.