HGTV's Christina Haack addresses 'mistakes' as she shares update on teenage daughter Taylor
Flip or Flop star Christina Hall

Christina Haack warns daughter of 'mistakes' as she marks graduation with new photo

The HGTV star's daughter with Tarek El Moussa is headed to high school

2 minutes ago
Some big changes are happening over at Christina Haack's household.

The HGTV star's firstborn, daughter Taylor, 14, is gearing up for the "next stage" of her life: high school!

In addition to the rising high school freshman, the home renovation guru, who finalized her divorce from Josh Hall last month, also shares son Brayden, nine, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, five, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Taylor graduated from middle school
Taylor graduated from middle school

In honor of Taylor's special milestone, Christina took to Instagram with an adoring tribute, sharing a photo featuring herself and Taylor, as well as Brayden, Tarek, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, who he married in 2021 and with whom he shares son Tristan, two.

In the photo, Taylor, who has long blonde hair just like her mom, appears wearing a bright blue, off-the-shoulder silk mini dress, while her mom is wearing a boho-esque blush maxi dress.

Christina then wrote in her caption: "Taylor we are so proud of you and so excited for you to head into the next stage of your life," adding: "Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light we all love and adore you."

She is her mom's mini-me
She is her mom's mini-me

"We hope all the mistakes you've watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future," she candidly shared, and concluded with: "Love you baby. High school here we come!!!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Can I just say I am OBSESSED with the fact Heather is on Christina's side… What women empowerment & truly having one another's back… Not the couple then Christina… I'm here for this allllllll day." 

The HGTV star is also a mom to two boys
The HGTV star is also a mom to two boys

Others followed suit with: "Definitely how a blended family should treat each other," and: "Look at you all together! LOVE!" as well as: "Congrats Tay, you will love high school!"

Taylor doesn't often appear on her parents' social media these days, and after Heather recently shared family photos without her from a vacation with all of the kids, she added at the end of her caption: "— and yes Tay is here too….she doesn't want to be pictured."

She is dating Christopher Larocca
She is dating Christopher Larocca

It has been over a year now since Taylor first expressed a dislike for appearing in her mom's photos, and back in December 2023, Christina jokingly called out her daughter on Instagram Stories for her dislike of being on camera.

Sharing a video from a night out for the family, at one point she panned the camera to Taylor, who was hanging out with a friend. She then joked: "Proof that Taylor still exists," quoting her "no photos please" request and lamenting: "Teenagers…"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Christina Haack called out by Tarek & Heather El Moussa over 3 marriages

