Christina Hall and mini-me daughter spend time far away from home as star shares cryptic message

Christina Hall has well and truly made the most of the long weekend over Thanksgiving and has spent some quality time with her firstborn, Taylor, 14.

The mother-daughter duo left the West Coast for a few days in New York City, where they ticked off many of the iconic landmarks, including Central Park and a rooftop bar - a must for any visitor.

The pair also had afternoon tea at the Blue Box Café located in the iconic Tiffany's store on fifth avenue.

As well as sharing lots of photos from their time together, Christina also chose to post a cryptic message about how everything happens for a reason, and how she hopes that all the lessons she's learning right now are passed onto her three children.

She wrote: "Everything... even the choices that make zero sense right now. Someday they will, they always do. Making sure my kids learn from mine is enough to make it all worth it."

© Instagram Christina Hall went to New York City over the Thanksgiving weekend

Christina has a lot to be thankful for, as she's a doting mom to three children who adore her.

She shares Taylor and oldest son Brayden, nine, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and five-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

© Instagram Christina with her daughter Taylor having afternoon tea at Tiffany's in NYC

Her children have kept her feeling positive during a difficult time this year, which saw her separate from her husband, Josh Hall. The pair announced their split in July, almost three years after tying the knot in October 2021.

She has since hired an A-List divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who has represented big names such as Agenlina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Kelly Clarkson.

© Instagram The HGTV star shared a cryptic message on social media

Christina has also made several big changes since her split, including reverting back to her old surname, Haack, and selling her Tennessee vacation home. She has also edited her new show, The Flip Off, filming it without Josh, alongside Christina's ex-husband Tarek and his wife, Heather.

Christina recently opened up about working with Josh towards the end of her relationship, and the difficulties they faced as a result.

© Instagram Christina and her mini-me daughter are incredibly close

She told Entertainment Tonight: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that." She admitted that she "did not enjoy filming with him," and as a result, splitting up made it all "so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

© Christina Hall Christina Hall with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)

The show has since continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."