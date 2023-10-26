Amanda Holden blows fans away in knee-high boots as she twins with rarely-seen daughters Lexi and Hollie

Amanda Holden and her family are certainly getting in the mood for Halloween as the Britain's Got Talent judge took her two daughters, Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, to Halloween at Blenheim Palace.

As you can see in the clip below, the three had a ghoulish time as they rode a helter-skelter and followed the spooky Halloween trail which was made up of illuminated skeletons, cobweb tunnels, fish monsters a graveyard and even a horrifying spectre prowling around on a horse. The trio got plenty of scares, with Amanda jokingly biting her nails in fear.

The group were all dressed immacuately for their night of horror and they twinned with almost identical outfits, with Amanda and her daughters all opting for knee-high boots as they travelled around.

In her caption, the mum-of-two said: "Highly recommend Halloween @blenheimpalace for the whole family." She finished the post off with the pumpkin and ghost emojis.

© Instagram Amanda was nervous as she went in

The genes are very strong in the Holden family, and Amanda proved this during a vacation with her rarely-seen sister, Deborah. The duo sat with Amanda's daughters and the family resemblance was clear to see, and despite being a year younger, Amanda and Deborah could easily have been mistaken for twins.

The star enthused: "A big GRAZIE to the gorgeous newly refurbished @laserena_fortedeimarmi for hosting a wonderful few days for my girls and sister whilst @chattyman and I filmed series 2 of #Italianjob... they made us feel like family. #boughtandpaidfor just [heart, sun, lemon emojis]."

© Instagram Amanda and her girls had a spooky time

Amanda also posted a number of envy-inducing outfit photographs, including one of her twinning with eldest daughter Lexi in jazzy printed trousers and matching crop tops.

Lexi is following in her famous mum's footsteps by pursuing a career in the limelight. Last year, she signed a deal with Storm modelling agency, best known for discovering Kate Moss.

© Instagram The star is a proud mum-of-two

Bursting with pride, Amanda previously chatted to The Sun's Fabulous magazine about Lexi's career path, revealing she was busy learning the ropes and honing her catwalk skills. She said: "At the moment, Lexi's learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."

Amanda continued: "She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools. All of those qualities Chris and I have, so she's been brought up like that. She'll be looked after because she can look after herself pretty well. And she's got a tiger mummy and a daddy as well."