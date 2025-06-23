Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son, Travis Bacon, is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday, June 23. And he's starting to look more and more like his famous dad each year.

The musician and composer took to his Instagram page the morning of his birthday with a photograph of himself in Texas, posing next to a hearse dressed in boxer shorts with his long hair tied back into a ponytail.

The shirtless photograph displayed his abs and many tattoos, including a masked skull and chains set on his chest, and looked quite similar to his dad Kevin's own physique. "This is 36," he simply captioned it.

© Instagram Travis shared a selfie of his ripped physique on his 36th birthday

Several of his fans and friends commented their own birthday wishes, with one joking: "Ok abz," and another adding: "Ah the traditional 36th birthday sports hearse – hbd Travis!"

He then took to his Instagram Stories with a selfie of himself at the gym, writing against it: "Thanks for the bday wishes everyone. If you're looking for a gift idea for me please donate to any of the [links] in b10," directing his followers to funds supporting aid in Gaza, immigration lawyers, shelters for the unhoused in Los Angeles, etc.

Kevin later took to social media with a carousel of photos to celebrate his son as well, including many candid shots, some posed from set, and one with his slice of birthday cake. "Happy birthday TSB! Boy I love my Boy."

© Instagram Kevin shared some sweet recollections of his son with family

Kevin and Kyra also share daughter Sosie Bacon, 33, an actress like her parents. While Travis also acts (and will appear in an upcoming slasher film with his parents and sister), his work primarily involves music.

He is the frontman of the industrial metal band CONTRACULT Collective, and has also composed for several of his parents' projects, including his mom's 2022 feature Space Oddity and his dad's 2025 TV series The Bondsman.

© Instagram "Happy birthday TSB! Boy I love my Boy."

Speaking with People last year, the Closer actress said she “for sure” saw some of both herself and her Footloose star husband in their son, particularly in his drive. "I mean, I think he's hungry and striving, and I think we were hungry and striving around that time," she told the publication.

Kyra previously spoke with HELLO! at the premiere of Space Oddity at the TriBeCa Film Festival, explaining why she chose to work with her family.

© Getty Images The couple also share daughter Sosie Bacon, an actress as well

"It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," she explained. "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Space Oddity was the third time the mother-of-two got to direct her husband, and of the experience, she said: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."