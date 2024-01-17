Jenna Dewan announces third pregnancy with adorable bathtub video showcasing growing bump

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan, who is pregnant with baby number three!

The Rookie actress, 43, is expecting her second child with her fiancé Steve Kazee, 48, with whom she also shares son Callum, three. She is also a mom to daughter Everly, ten, who she welcomed with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The soon-to-be mom-of-three shared the happy news with an adorable video on Instagram, in which her fiancé is serenading her with a guitar while she enjoys a bath, and she shows off her growing bump at the end.

Jenna captioned the video, which is dated January 17, with: "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??"

The Step Up star simultaneously announced her pregnancy with a cover story for Romper, in which she opened up about her wishes for her third pregnancy, which she said is most likely her last.

Her first son with Steve – a Broadway actor and producer who she has been engaged to for four years – was born in March 2020, the month the world changed forever with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this third pregnancy already feels far different.

Moreover, before Callum's pandemic arrival, her daughter Everly's was similarly unexpected. She was in London with then-husband Channing while he was filming Jupiter Ascending, and her plans for a calm water birth quickly shifted into an unexpected C-section.

Now, she is taking things day by day, despite her toddler's urge for his baby sibling to come already.

© Instagram Everly celebrated her tenth birthday in June

Jenna, recalling her son's non-stop questions about the baby's arrival, shared: "[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he's like, 'I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?' Steve and I died laughing. I said, 'I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.'"

This time around, she and Steve opted to not find out the sex of their baby until they're born, and explained: "You don't race to the end because this is the last time," before confessing: "There's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."

© Getty Jenna met Channing on the set of Step Up in 2006, and they were married from 2009 to 2019

Little Callum's birth in 2020 also marked the moment her fiancé first became a father, and Jenna had nothing but admiration for how he has stepped up to the role ever since.

She gushed: "He's so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he's so loving, and he's funny, and he's really… he's just incredible," adding: "It's one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I'm so excited to see him with a little baby again."

