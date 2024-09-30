Beyoncé strips down to her underwear in show-stopping new campaign

Beyoncé is all about paying homage to American classics, and she's putting her own spin on a commercial from 1985 in her Levis.

The musical icon, 43, is the star of a new ad campaign for Levi's jeans, appearing in a commercial titled "Chapter 1: 'Launderette' reimagined with Beyoncé," which is a recreation of an iconic spot by the brand.

Aired in 1985 and set to Marvin Gaye's "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," the original starred model Nick Kamen arriving at a laundromat and stripping down to his white boxers as he throws his Levi's jeans into the machine as onlookers stare.

Beyoncé recreated the ad for the apparel company, walking into a laundromat herself while dressed in a blue denim cowboy hat, a white tee, and a pair of figure-hugging jeans.

She then tosses a bucket full of diamonds into the machine (mimicking water) and strips off her own jeans to reveal a pair of white boxer briefs underneath, tossing her bottoms into the machine as others in the laundromat stare.

The entire commercial features an entire Beyoncé mood to it, as it's also set to the song "LEVII'S JEANS" featuring Post Malone from her album 2024 Cowboy Carter.

© Levi's Beyoncé stripped down to her briefs in homage to a 1985 Levi's commercial

Fans reacted to the new commercial with enthusiastic comments like: "Me analyzing every single thing in this ad for act three clues and easter eggs," and: "THE DIAMONDS AS WATER," as well as: "Now I need a pair of diamond-washed Levi's."

The spot is part of a brand new campaign titled "REIIMAGINE" with the superstar performer, who is set to appear in more such commercials and several kinds of advertising campaigns with Levi's.

In a press release after the campaign was officially launched on Monday, September 30, Beyoncé herself stated: "My song 'LEVII'S JEANS' celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride."

"I am honored to work with Levi's to create quintessential American iconography. Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me."

"I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength."

© Instagram The campaign also incorporates a bit of her album Cowboy Carter

Kenny Mitchell, global Chief Marketing Officer of the Levi's brand, also added: "The Levi's brand has and always will be the unofficial uniform for those moving forward in the pursuit of better. We believe a key part of that is continuously breaking and building the codes of culture."

"In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women's business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand."

The release expands upon the campaign, saying it is "inspired by the legacy of the Levi's brand and the forward-thinking vision of one of the most influential figures of modern culture, reaffirming the brand's enduring place at the center of culture."