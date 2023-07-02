Henry Cavill's futuristic £3.5k megamansion to escape the limelight

The Witcher actor Henry Cavill specifically sought out a secluded home away from the cameras

Henry Cavill, 40, may have a modest mews in London, but when he comes to his US pad, he's pulled out all the stops.

The Witcher star has a megamansion outside of Hollywood that looks like it could belong in a space movie.

The impressive property set the star back £3.5k and boasts an array of amazing features. Think a movie room, boat deck, outdoor pool and even guest quarters.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is positioned cliffside, and inside, the floor-to-ceiling windows allow the enchanting views to do the talking.

Despite his A-list status, the actor prefers to stay out of the spotlight, hence why he's opted for a property away from Hollywood in the much quieter area of Lake Sherwood.

Ahead of buying the house, he said: "Some days you feel there’s really no escape from being under the Hollywood microscope 24/7.

"I'm hoping to find a place that gives me the luxury of a little more peace and quiet than I’ve been used to of late."

What is Henry Cavill's London home like?

The star lives in a London mews – which is, in case you're wondering, a small converted stable. The property is located in South Kensington, and is relatively bijou in size as he revealed while speaking on The Rich Eisen Show.

"What’s your gaming man cave look like?" quizzed Rich and to that Henry replied: "I don't have a man cave. I have a small mews house in London, what a mews is, is an old stable that's been converted into houses over the years. It's not big. My computer desk is in my small living room."

Henry's love for computer games has led fans to brand him "the hottest geek ever" online.

Did you know that the acting star grew up in Jersey, in the Channel Islands? His childhood home went on the market for a whopping £3.8million.

Is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher?

Season three of The Witcher marks the star's final outing as monster slayer Geralt of Rivia in the popular Netflix fantasy series before he hands the reins over to Liam Hemsworth.

There were rumours circulating online that some members of the writing team didn't share Henry's appreciation for the book series, and this could be an area of contention that's caused the actor to depart from the hit series.

Others suggested co-star tension, but none of these have been proven to be true, so it is unclear why Henry has decided to hang up his white wig and silver sword.

