Princess Charlotte's incredible reaction to present caught on camera

The Prince and Princess of Wales prefer to keep many aspects of their family life private to give their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as "regular" an upbringing as possible.

However, when William and Kate's three children do step out into the public eye, from time to time, royal fans are also delighted to see how well they handle it, making it more than evident that the royal couple have instilled manners and important values in them while raising their children.

Princess Charlotte's adorable reaction to a Christmas present caught on camera

One sweet moment that had fans' hearts melting came at Christmas time a few years ago when Princess Charlotte was just four years old.

While walking with her older brother, George, as well as her father, the Prince of Wales, and her mother, the Princess of Wales, through Sandringham during their annual Christmas morning walk, Charlotte went up to admirers and engaged with them confidently.

Princess Charlotte's adorable reaction to receiving a toy was caught on camera View post on Instagram

At one point, Charlotte was handed a bright pink flamingo inflatable toy, as well as some bright white roses in a pretty bouquet, and the then-four-year-old's little face lit up entirely.

Charlotte was beaming down at the royal fan while Prince William bent down to speak to his daughter during the exchange, no doubt noting the kindness of the gesture and marvelling her new toy.

In another sweet snap, Prince George was also seen standing on the grass in front of the royal fans who had lined the road leading to St Magdalene Church, engaging in conversation and thanking them for being there.

© Shutterstock George, Charlotte and Louis have been seen out in public more and are growing in confidence

Princess Charlotte's growing presence at public events

Meanwhile, as the years have gone by, it's been wonderful to see the Wales children clearly growing in confidence and showing their personalities at public events.

For example, all three children have delighted fans at notable events such as Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee, where they, along with their parents, make appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony in front of hundreds and thousands of spectators.

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte watching the planes from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

It seems the royal children are also being encouraged to hone their passions, too.

Charlotte and George are known sports fans, and the eldest has been seen multiple times accompanying his father to football matches, whether it's watching England play in major tournaments or watching their beloved team, Aston Villa FC, take on rivals in more local games.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte sitting in the royal box during the Gentleman's Singles Final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, is an avid fan of tennis, and two years in a row she has been spotted attending the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club with her mother, who is a patron of the club.

This year, Charlotte looked overjoyed to be in the presence of champion Jannik Sinner and former champion Carlos Alcaraz. Charlotte also looked thrilled to receive signed tennis balls as a gift.