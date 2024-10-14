Nicole Kidman's strict rule for her daughters has recently changed for daughter Sunday

Nicole Kidman is a protective mom and until recently, her youngest daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, were kept out of the spotlight.

However, the teenagers have both made several public appearances with their famous parents this year, including on the red carpet at Nicole's AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in April.

Most recently, Sunday has stepped out with her mom on the red carpet at various fashion events, and made her catwalk debut for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week.

This coincided with Sunday opening a public Instagram account, something her mom has been very strict about during her childhood.

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2020 when Sunday was 12, the Babygirl actress had a lot to say against social media.

© Jacopo M. Raule Nicole Kidman has recently let her daughter Sunday Rose join Instagram, something she was against until now

She told the panel: "'I won't let them be on Instagram. I have a 12-year-old right now who is chomping at the bit and wants to get into all of that. It's just that constant push, pull. I'd say a lot of parents would say the same thing. I think it’s keeping their confidence and their self-esteem intact."

Sunday has only just joined social media now that she's older, while her younger sister Faith, has remained largely out of the spotlight.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman shared her reaction to her daughter's Instagram debut

Nicole's older children who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, both have social media accounts too.

Bella has occasionally liked Nicole's posts. Sunday is the latest celebrity offspring to enter the fashion industry, and her parents are incredibly proud.

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose walked the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Doting dad Keith Urban opened up about his daughter's catwalk moment during a chat with People shortly after the fashion show.

He said: "Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that." He added: "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity."

© YouTube Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith

The award-winning country star went on to say that he was keen for Sunday to keep a level head when it came to the new opportunities she has been given.

"It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period," he said. "It's about trying to keep a balance. "It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

© VALERIE MACON Nicole with her daughters and family at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony

Following her modeling debut, Sunday admitted she was "really stressed" in the run-up to her walk but she couldn't turn down the opportunity.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting," she told Vogue, adding: "And now the day is finally here!"

When Sunday shared her runway photo on her Instagram account - which currently is the only post she has made on it - Nicole was one of the first to react. The Hollywood star took to her Instagram Stories to repost the image with a slew of heart emojis and is already following Sunday as well.