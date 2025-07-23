Lauren Sanchez shares an unseen photo of son as she marks special day with heartfelt message

Lauren Sanchez took to her social media page to pay tribute to her father for his birthday. She shared a photo of her dad at a hangar posing, seemingly hugging her young son Nikko, who is now 24.

The overlaid text in the sweet post reads: "Happy Birthday dad!!!! Love You," with two heart emojis. In the warm-hearted throwback picture, Nikko was seen leaning against his grandfather, while he was being embraced.

Back in February, Lauren also wrote a moving birthday tribute online to Nikko, whom Lauren shares with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez. In it the doting mother reflected upon her firstborn's growth and unique personality.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez posted a throwback picture of her dad and young Nikko online

She lovingly wrote: "From those first mischievous smiles to watching you chart your own path…my heart is full. You've always moved to your own rhythm, adventurous, yet always so calm in the middle of a storm, and so hardworking."

Lauren revealed that despite Nikko being only 24 years old, he has personally taught her so much when it comes to life. She added: "Your steady grace continues to amaze me. Another trip around the sun, and still, you teach me something new every day. I love you SO SO much. Happy birthday Nikko," Lauren wrote with five heart emojis.

© Getty Images Nikko is a pilot-in-training

Nikko graduated from Loyola High School and he has followed in his mother's footsteps as a pilot-in-training. Both Lauren and Nikko have been heavily influenced into having love for the world of aviation thanks to Lauren's parents.

She recalled to Elle: "My dad and my mom were both pilots. They had day jobs, but they would take me to the airport when they would go flying. My dad was a flight instructor, but I knew nothing about aviation. I just kind of watched the planes go by. At 40, I told my dad, 'I want to learn how to fly.' He helped me find a flight instructor, and I started taking flying lessons."

© Getty Images Lauren and Nikko both love aviation because of Lauren's dad Ray Sanchez

Lauren acknowledged that it was her father Ray Sanchez who inspired her to challenge herself. The journalist shared: "My dad was a huge role model for me. He encouraged me to chase that passion." Eventually Lauren got comfortable flying by herself, and she credits her newfound hobby for helping provide her with the bigger picture of life.

She continued: "A pivotal point for me was when I had to get in the plane by myself. The first time I flew solo, I was like, 'I can do this on my own. I've got this,' and that kind of changed my perspective on life, seeing the world from that point of view."

© Instagram Lauren gets nervous watching Nikko learn to fly

When it comes to Nikko learning the ropes, the mother admitted that she now understands how her father felt watching her fly.

Lauren expressed: "My son, right now, is about to solo in a helicopter right after the summer. I'm super excited for him, but I'm also very nervous. My dad would watch me solo, and when I landed, I would see beads of sweat on his face."