Lauren Sanchez turns head in skintight black leather minidress

The lady is a vamp! Lauren Sanchez stepped out for dinner on Friday June 8 in a daring black leather mini dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

The 54-year-old partied with friends at LA hotspot Catch Steak where she celebrated the birthdays of actor and director Mark Birnbaum and and his wife, former Sports Illustrated model, Tori Praver. It was also attended by LL Cool J, rapper Nas, and Zach Braff.

Although Lauren's fiance Jeff Bezos appeared to have stayed at home, her date for the evening was her son, Nikki, who recently graduated from college.

© TWIST/Bauer-Griffin Nikko Gonzalez and Lauren Sanchez are seen on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Lauren paired her skintight dress with mesh black heels and oversized spectacles, and she accessorized with a matching clutch purse and a long silver necklace that highlighted her decolletage.

The night out came days after Lauren made her debut on The Kardashians, revealing she had made her way into Kim Kardashian's inner circle alongside Ivanka Trump and Kim's sisters.

© Hulu Lauren Sanchez at Kim K's birthday party in 2023

During the episode on Hulu, Kim held an intimate dinner party for her birthday , and called her guests her "ride or dies," adding that she trusted "all of you".

Lauren sat two seats down from Kim, while Ivanka, the daughter of former President Trump who served alongside the convicted felon for his four years in office, sat next to Kim.

Lydia Kives, Lauren Sanchez, Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump with friend (middle) at Kim's 2023 birthday party

Lauren's LA outing also comes after she joined forces with her ex-husband to celebrate her eldest son Nikko's college graduation.

"I'm super excited to see what the next chapter of your life is gonna be," she said, her voice filled with pride during a speech which she shared with followers on social media. "I know it's gonna be amazing. I'm so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am of you."

Her Instagram post was equally touching: "Nikko, I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024. I couldn’t help but get emotional. We love you."

The celebration was truly a family affair as Nikko's father, Lauren's ex-husband Tony Gonzales, 48, and his wife October, 43, were also present, showcasing the strong bond and unity within their blended family.