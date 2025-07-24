Today's Jenna Bush Hager reveals how she and her family are spending their summer

Jenna Bush Hager is enjoying her time off from her intense Today show schedule. The TV star recently took to her Instagram stories to share a few behind-the-scenes pictures from her recent getaway with her family.

In the first sweet photo, she was seen smiling ear-to-ear alongside her husband Henry Chase Hager. Jenna put her arm around Henry, as the two relaxed on a boat ride, while enjoying the sunset in the distance.

She donned an open grey button-down striped shirt with a blank tank top and jeans on the chilly early evening ride and her husband sported a classic blue short-sleeve polo t-shirt.

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed a boat ride with her husband

In the second picture, the mother-of-three was seen sitting on a rock alongside her son, Hal Hager, five, while taking in the views of a pond. Jenna wore a hiking-approved outfit with a matching top and leggings, a blue cap and sneakers, as her son wore a comfortable blue jersey, white shorts, a cap and sneakers as well.

The final photo featured the doting mother hugging her son, with a beautiful backdrop of woods in the background. The overlaid text on two of the corresponding pictures read: "Summer nights, and days."

This isn't the first time that the TV anchor has shared pictures from her vacation time with her family, and the TV host loves going out in nature and getting away from the hectic city life.

© Instagram Jenna also went on a nature walk with her son Hal

In March, Jenna visited Aspen with her two daughters Margaret Laura "Mila," 11, and Poppy Louise, nine. The ladies' trip was full of skiing the lovely snow-covered mountains.

Although the family loves traveling and visiting new places, when that's not an option, they can still indulge in a bit of a staycation in their luxurious home.

© Instagram Jenna shared a loving picture of herself hugging her son

Jenna may work in New York City; however, she resides in Connecticut, which is a short drive away to a more peaceful environment. They used to live in a condo in New York, but she quickly realized that their growing family needed more space.

Now, the family's gorgeous backyard features a huge open-air pool, a garden and plenty of grass space for everyone to lounge around, sunbathe or play some games.

On top of their beautiful Connecticut home, if the family is interested in getting closer to the beach, they can take a quick car ride over to their Long Island property, where they've spent several summers while they were still living in the city, and before they made the big move to the new state.

© Instagram The family lives in Connecticut and has a Long Island cottage as well

Jenna shared what she loves most about her Long Island get-away with Veranda: "There was something about it that reminded me of Texas, of being outside. Even this close to the city, there was a remoteness to it."

The loving mother emphasized that she wants her children to grow up surrounded by nature. She added: "There's something magnificent about sitting under there with your friends and kids watching the rain. You're outdoors and you're barefoot. It's how Henry and I grew up, and it's what we want for our children."