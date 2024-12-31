Mark Wahlberg's son Brendan, 16, towers over mom Rhea in photo from family-of-six's reunion

The Wahlberg family is spending their holiday season in Barbados, with all four of the children reuniting with their parents for a bit of relaxation and celebration.

Mark Wahlberg, 53, and his wife Rhea Durham, 46, share daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14, plus sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, all of whom are just as athletic and adventurous as their parents.

Rhea has been sharing frequent updates from the family's travels over the past few days, including a sweet snap alongside her younger son Brendan that showed just how much he'd grown up.

In the photo, mom wore a white Chanel knit dress with a trimmed neckline paired with a gold chain, while the teen donned a black Chrome Hearts tee. His towering frame came through in the snap, standing taller than his 5'9" model mom.

"My Benny," she simply captioned the photo, with fans leaving adoring comments like: "Love this, your twin," and: "Great pic! Frame it!" as well as: "He got so tall so fast! Happy New Year!!"

Rhea also shared some other snaps from the trip, including one of her giving a monkey on the island a piece from a banana, quipping: "This guy comes to see me at 4:30ish every day. Made a lifer."

She also shared a photo of herself cozying up to Mark by their Christmas tree while posing in another Chanel dress, captioning it: "I love this man more than life but this @chanelofficial dress was giving me all the feels."

The Wahlbergs currently live in Las Vegas, moving out of their California residence in 2022. Ella is a student at Clemson University in South Carolina, having returned home for the holiday break.

The younger three actively pursue their own interests that often align with the family's outdoors-friendly lifestyle. Brendan is a fan of acting, like his dad, and the two also share a passion for golf, plus basketball.

Michael enjoys weightlifting with Mark and is also a trained jiu-jitsu fighter, while Grace is a pro jumper, a champion equestrian with several ribbons across tournaments around the country.

Mark told People that the family's move to Nevada primarily came down to space to actively encourage their passions, adding: "It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests."

During an appearance on The Talk, he explained that he was also interested in building a "Hollywood 2.0" while in Vegas, saying: ""After this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," he continued. "So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us."