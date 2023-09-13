Salma Hayek supported by Linda Evangelista, stepson Augustin at star-studded event with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault

The House of Gucci actress co-chaired a Kering event with her husband, whose son with Linda Evangelista was also in attendance

Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista have no problem with co-parenting, or with sharing the same red carpet!

The two stars both have kids with French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, who the House of Gucci actress has been married to since 2009.

François and Salma started dating in 2006, and welcomed their daughter Valentina, 15, on September 21, 2007. In 2011, after Linda filed legal paperwork seeking child support from the business mogul, it was revealed that François was the father of her son Augustin, 16, who was born on October 11, 2006.

Despite what was once a contentious child support battle between the supermodel and the Kering CEO, Salma, Linda, and François are now on good terms, and were all in attendance at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Woman Dinner Tuesday night in New York City.

The annual event was co-chaired by both François and Salma, plus Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey, Zoë Kravitz and Malala Yousafzai; it fundraised for Kering's ongoing efforts to end violence against women.

Linda had her teenage son as her date for the event, and the two looked like twins; Linda wore a sharp black blazer over a white pussy-bow blouse, while her son looked dapper in a coordinating black suit.

© Getty Augustin looks just like his mom Linda

Meanwhile, Salma dazzled in a sequin burgundy dress by Gucci (which is owned by Kering) that featured a plunging, halter neckline.

Sharing details from the event and her look on Instagram, she wrote: "All set for Caring for Women dinner tonight in New York presented by @keringfoundation supporting a cause very close to my heart."

The event was also attended by fellow stars such as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Garner, Florence Welch, Karlie Kloss, Channing Tatum, fashion mainstays Lauren Santo Domingo, Eva Chen, Derek Blasberg, and Linda Fargo, plus others.

Though Salma and Linda were not photographed at the event together, they have previously spoken wonders about each other and their relationship.

© Getty Salma and François have been married since 2009

For Vogue's 2023 September issue – for which she reunited with fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Christy – Linda recalled Salma's act of kindness when she fell sick right before Thanksgiving.

© Getty The actress with her daughter Valentina and stepson Augustin earlier this year

She revealed: "I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn't feeling well. And she said, 'Oh yes you are. I am coming.' And poof, she was here."

She added: "She asked what I wanted, it was a very eclectic wish list," and shared: "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast – a beautiful, beautiful meal."

