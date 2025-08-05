Nepo baby with a James Bond dad and A-list stepmom shows off sculpted features in brand new pics

Ella has attended several events with Daniel, including for his films Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and No Time To Die. She wrote to Instagram: "I sat in the royal box and got to watch my Pops kick arse as Bond for the last time."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Net Daniel and Ella on the red carpet

Ella was born and raised in London, moving to the United States at 17 to attend a boarding school in Massachusetts.

Like her dad, Ella is interested in acting. She trained with Shakespeare & Company and briefly attended New York University's Atlantic Acting school. Ella went on to pursue modeling after dropping out of college.

© Getty Images Ella lives in London, England.

She's been candid about her struggles with dyslexia and depression, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness. In 2021, she co-founded the Domestic Violence Community Coalition of Hudson in 2021, which aims to support abuse survivors and raise awareness.

Ella is close with her step-sister, Grace. In 2023, Rachel recalled a typical morning in their house to The Guardian, saying: "My stepdaughter took my littlest one to school, thankfully, but still. Chaos."