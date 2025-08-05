Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nepo baby with a James Bond dad and A-list stepmom shows off sculpted features in brand new pics
Subscribe
Nepo baby with a James Bond dad and A-list stepmom shows off sculpted features in brand new pics
Daniel Craig and Ella Loudon, wearing Brunello Cuccinelli and Faberge at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England© Getty Images

Nepo baby with a James Bond dad and A-list stepmom shows off sculpted features in brand new pics

The 32-year-old is following in her dad's footsteps

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Daniel Craig, 57, is best known for playing the iconic role of James Bond. But off screen, he is a loving dad to daughters Ella Loudon, 32, and Grace, six. Ella recently showed off her sculpted features in brand new pics that left fans noticing the similarities between the dad and daughter.

Ella is the only daughter of Daniel and his first wife Fiona Loudon. While the couple divorced just two years after Ella was born, Ella maintains a close relationship with both. Daniel secretly tied the knot with Rachel Weisz, 55, in 2011, making the A-list Black Widow star Ella's stepmom. Ella was one of only four people to attend the small wedding.

View post on Instagram
 

Ella has attended several events with Daniel, including for his films Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and No Time To Die. She wrote to Instagram: "I sat in the royal box and got to watch my Pops kick arse as Bond for the last time."

Daniel Craig and daughter Ella Loudon on the red carpet© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Net
Daniel and Ella on the red carpet

Ella was born and raised in London, moving to the United States at 17 to attend a boarding school in Massachusetts.

View post on Instagram
 

Like her dad, Ella is interested in acting. She trained with Shakespeare & Company and briefly attended New York University's Atlantic Acting school. Ella went on  to pursue modeling after dropping out of college.

Ella Loudon attends Eremozoic by Jim Naughten at Grove Square Galleries in support of Fauna & Flora International on October 19, 2021 in London, England.© Getty Images
Ella lives in London, England.

 She's been candid about her struggles with dyslexia and depression, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness. In 2021, she co-founded the Domestic Violence Community Coalition of Hudson in 2021, which aims to support abuse survivors and raise awareness.

View post on Instagram
 

Ella is close with her step-sister, Grace. In 2023, Rachel recalled a typical morning in their house to The Guardian, saying: "My stepdaughter took my littlest one to school, thankfully, but still. Chaos."

Daniel and Rachel on the red carpet

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More