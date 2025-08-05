Nepo baby with a James Bond dad and A-list stepmom shows off sculpted features in brand new pics

Daniel Craig, 57, is best known for playing the iconic role of James Bond. But off screen, he is a loving dad to daughters Ella Loudon, 32, and Grace, six. Ella recently showed off her sculpted features in brand new pics that left fans noticing the similarities between the dad and daughter.
You may also like
Ella is the only daughter of Daniel and his first wife Fiona Loudon. While the couple divorced just two years after Ella was born, Ella maintains a close relationship with both. Daniel secretly tied the knot with Rachel Weisz, 55, in 2011, making the A-list Black Widow star Ella's stepmom. Ella was one of only four people to attend the small wedding.
Like her dad, Ella is interested in acting. She trained with Shakespeare & Company and briefly attended New York University's Atlantic Acting school. Ella went on to pursue modeling after dropping out of college.
She's been candid about her struggles with dyslexia and depression, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness. In 2021, she co-founded the Domestic Violence Community Coalition of Hudson in 2021, which aims to support abuse survivors and raise awareness.
Ella is close with her step-sister, Grace. In 2023, Rachel recalled a typical morning in their house to The Guardian, saying: "My stepdaughter took my littlest one to school, thankfully, but still. Chaos."
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage