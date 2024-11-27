Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's young daughter makes big impact on famous dad's career

Daniel Craig is notoriously private when it comes to his family life, but this week the James Bond actor has given a rare insight into his role as a father.

The star is dad to daughter Ella, 32, who he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and daughter Grace, six, who he shares with wife Rachel Weisz. He is also stepfather to Rachel's 18-year-old son Henry, who she shares with ex-husband Darren Aronofsky.

Being present is important to Daniel, and he wants to make sure he is there for Grace as she is growing up. As a result, he has been more selective over his job roles.

Talking to the New York Times, he said: "I've got a six-year-old at home. And I don't want to be away from home as much as I have in the past."

Daniel and Rachel split their time between New York City, where they have a beautiful home in Brooklyn, and London.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz share six-year-old daughter Grace

The couple have always preferred to go live life away from the spotlight and chose to get married in secret back in 2011.

Previously, Rachel also revealed why she kept her marriage to Daniel a secret.

© Getty Images Daniel Craig is being more selective with his work in order to be at home more for his young daughter

She told More magazine: "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage. "When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."

On the idea of being famous and how she considers herself, Rachel feels the same as Daniel.

© Franco Origlia Daniel and Rachel split their time between London and New York City

She previously told The Guardian: "Celebrity – it really doesn’t mean anything to me. And it's no work at all to keep not showing up at events. It's no work at all, to keep a private life.

"Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what 'celebrity' means. I don't think of myself like that."

© Getty The celebrity couple are notoriously private

On balancing her busy work life with being a parent, she added: "When you have kids you do have to concentrate more on not bringing it home.

"And it is a skill to learn, that discipline. I think personally, it’s a skill that’s made me better at my job and better at my life – keeping the two very separate."