Jamie Lee Curtis' daughter Ruby's wedding is a kaleidoscope of colour in intimate photo

Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, was in a nostalgic mood on Thursday as she shared an unseen photo from her daughter Ruby Guest's wedding.

Ruby and Kynthia were marking their second anniversary after exchanging vows in May 2022 in a colourful Cosplay-themed wedding. The newlyweds looked so in love in the intimate photo, sharing a kiss in front of their guests who sheltered from the sun with rainbow umbrellas.

Instead of traditional suits and dresses that brides and grooms tend to wear to their weddings, Ruby and Kynthia threw out the rulebook and dressed as their favourite video game characters.

Ruby turned to SkullGirls for inspiration, choosing to dress as Squigly, while Kynthia dressed as Elphelt Valentine from the Guilty Gear series. Although she wasn't pictured in the most recent photo, Jamie also embraced the theme, officiating the ceremony in a World of Warcraft costume.

"Two years ago today, on a gorgeous Cali day Ruby and Kynthia were married in our back yard at a cosplay wedding for the ages. Love, laughter, yummy food and drink and a family uniting and blending and becoming. Happy day. Wife is sweet!" the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress captioned the photo.

Jamie's family life

Jamie shares two adopted daughters Annie and Ruby with her comedy director husband Christopher Guest, whom she married in December 1984. The Freaky Friday star previously opened up about their whirlwind romance with Interview Magazine: "I married Chris five months after seeing his picture in Rolling Stone. I said out loud to my friend, the late, great Debra Hill, 'Oh, I’m going to marry that guy.'"

Both of their children decided to host their sentimental weddings at their parent's home, which Jamie said brought her to tears.

"Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "It's so much more meaningful. Just forgetting all of show-off business — being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard."

Ruby came out as transgender in 2020, describing the moment she told her parents as "intimidating" in an interview with People.

She added they were very accepting, and Jamie reiterated her support for her daughter during an appearance on Morning Joe.

"Being a parent is about love and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, 'You're so great to accept her love.' What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am.'

"And my job is to say, 'Welcome home.' I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't," the protective mother explained.

