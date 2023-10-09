Shania Twain gives insight into rarely-seen son's life as she checks off 'bucket list' moment

Shania Twain just crossed off a major experience from her bucket list, and she couldn't help but think about her son, Eja.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer shares her son Eja, 22, with her ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange. She and Mutt, a music producer credited for many of her hits, were married from 1993 until 2010, after which Shania remarried Frédéric Thiébaud, whose ex-wife had an affair with Mutt.

As the star continues on her Queen of Me tour, she has had plenty of special moments on stage, the latest being a performance with none other than the Foo Fighters.

Shania took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a slew of snaps from her time at music festival Austin City Limits, one posing with David Grohl and the rest of the band, plus a couple clips of the performance.

In her caption, she wrote: "This was one off the bucket list for me! Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage – you are all so generous and ridiculously cool."

She continued: "I am a huge rock fan. My first band was a rock band, my first big producer was one of the world's renowned rock producers," before revealing: "Me and my son like to rock out."

Shania concluded: "Totally worth the adrenaline fuelled run from my stage to yours Dave Grohl," adding: "You are a true friend and talent."

Fans were quick to take to the comments to gush about the epic moment, with one fan writing: "This is brilliant. Shania rocks!" as others followed suit with: "The most rocking roll country singer ever…" and: "My dream feature," as well as: "My two all time favorites on one stage," plus another one of her followers added: "I am DEVASTATED to have missed this."

© Getty Shania and her ex Mutt were together for 17 years

Just like his parents, Eja is also pursuing a career in music, and has already worked on some of his mom's tracks.

His most recent collaboration with his mom was on the song "Number One" from her latest album, Queen of Me, and he is credited as a songwriter on the pop number.

© Getty The singer is currently on her Queen of Me Tour

It's a step more specifically in the direction of his father's footsteps, who is a collaborator on some of his ex-wife's most iconic songs, such as of course "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," plus "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Any Man of Mine."

Aside from Eja, Shania also has a stepdaughter, her husband Frédéric's daughter Johanna, who is the same age as Eja.

