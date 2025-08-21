Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pink's son sports painful looking injury in photo from family beach getaway
Pink's son sports painful looking injury in photo from family beach getaway

Pink's son sports painful looking injury in photo from family beach getaway

The "So What" singer and the former pro motocross racer share daughter Willow and son Jameson, who're getting some downtime in with their dad before school

In this image released on May 23, Jameson Moon Hart, P!nk, and Willow Sage Hart pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Pink and Carey Hart are treating their two kids to some fun in the sun before they return to school for the year, and they're not willing to let a few scrapes and bruises ruin it either.

The singer, 45, and the BMX racer, 50, share daughter Willow Sage Hart, 14, and son Jameson Moon Hart, eight, who took off on an RV trip with their dad for the last days of the season.

Willow and Jameson Hart wade through the water on a family trip, shared by Carey Hart on Instagram© Instagram
Carey Hart documented his RV getaway with his kids Willow and Jameson

Carey took to his social media page to document his getaway with the pair, and while Pink didn't show up in the photos, her sense of adventure was definitely present in Willow and Jameson.

The photos captured the family's RV and the motorcycle Carey took with him, playing around on the beach, eating ice cream on the boardwalk, riding their miniature motorcycles on the pier, and generally enjoying the water.

One of the snaps did show Jameson resting inside the RV sporting a nasty-looking scraped knee, with the bruising spreading out, although he still looked to be in good spirits.

"A lil rv get away for a few days w/ the kids!" Carey captioned the photos. "Camp fire, e bikes, slams, swimming, outdoor movies, sun burns, scraped knees, and ice cream. Getting the last moments of summer before school and work kicks back off."

Fans inundated the comments with heart emojis, many recognizing the spot they'd chosen for their trip too, and left responses like: "Best dad ever!!" and: "You are such a great dad!" as well as: "Ouch. Good thing wee boys heal faster than big boys."

Jameson Hart reclining in the family's RV while nursing a scraped knee, shared on Instagram by Carey Hart© Instagram
The eight-year-old unfortunately scraped his knee during the trip, but remained in good spirits

Another similarly wrote: "Ooof on the road rash or burn. Heal up…," with a third also adding: "Ouch Jamo heal fast little man and keep enjoying life the way ya'll do."

During a previous conversation with Fatherly, Carey shared some insight into his parenting, and why he's unafraid to introduce his kids to things other parents would find "dangerous," with both Willow and Jameson being thrill seekers in their own right.

"I got my kids on dirt bikes and bicycles. People are taking so much away from their children by coddling them," he explained. "I don't want to rob them of the amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say." 

Willow and Jameson Hart stand on a pier while eating ice cream on a family trip, shared by Carey Hart on Instagram© Instagram
The pair are turning into mini-me's of their mom Pink

"I've been teaching my daughter to shoot guns since she was three years old. I want to instill that power in her. I love exposing my kids to things. I let them try it at a young age."

As for his approach to stirring up the "parent police," he was unafraid to ruffle feathers. "I don't care at all. A lot of the times, if you notice when I post things that might be controversial, in the morning when I need something to do." 

Pink and Carey Hart's childen Jameson and Willow© Instagram
"I don't want to rob them of the amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say."

"Why I take that time to respond — I love debates and we live in a world where no one is accountable for anything they say or do anymore," Carey continued. "It's my opportunity to make a few people accountable. It's just a pastime in the morning. I don't start fires to start fires. It's all things I believe in. The moment I walk, I don't think about it again."

