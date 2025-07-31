Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nuremberg: 'Epic' first-look trailer sends historical thriller fans wild – watch here
Nuremberg: 'Epic' first-look trailer sends historical thriller fans wild – watch here

This epic historical thriller has grabbed my attention – 'I can't wait for this one'

Rami Malek, Leo Woodall and Russell Crowe star in war drama Nuremberg

Abby Allen
TV writer
2 minutes ago
A new trailer for historical drama Nuremberg has just dropped, and with a stellar cast including Rami Malek, Leo Woodall and Russell Crowe, I can't wait for this one to hit the big screen. 

Nuremberg follows the true story of the military trials held by the Allies against the defeated Nazi regime. 

The official synopsis continues: "The movie centers around American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Malek), who is tasked with determining whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes and finds himself in a complex battle of wits with Hermann Göring (Crowe), Hitler's right-hand man."

Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Historical dramas are hugely popular right now, and this upcoming film looks like a must-watch for fans of the genre. As a big fan of Leo Woodall (One Day and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy), I'm particularly excited to see him in a very different role to his previous on-screen credits."

