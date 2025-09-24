Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaitlin Olson mirrors High Potential character while raising two sons
The High Potential actress shares two sons with Welcome to Wrexham co-creator and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Rob McElhenney

HIGH POTENTIAL - "Episode 201" KAITLIN OLSON© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
For Kaitlin Olson, stepping into Morgan Gillory's shoes on High Potential has become second nature of sorts. The ABC crime drama has proven itself as a huge success for the network, leading a revival in attention for network shows alongside Abbott Elementary and Matlock, among others, and has earned the comedienne major acclaim for her more dramatic turn. And she's taking some of that experience as the whip-smart and extremely intelligent cleaning woman-cum-police consultant home with her.

The actress, who turned 50 last month, spoke with Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 24, about the hit show's second season and whether she possesses much of the same true crime sensibilities that her character does, which ends up extending specifically to discerning when people are telling her the truth. And that definitely comes in handy with kids!

"I know when you're lying, I know when my kids are lying, I know when people are lying," she explained. "I don't know maybe what the right answer is, but I can absolutely tell when someone's not telling the truth." Kaitlin and her husband since 2008, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Rob McElhenney, share sons Alex, 15, and Leo, 13.

She also affirmed that she indeed was a true crime junkie, so much so that she was always hoping to be one step ahead when indulging in it herself. "But here's the thing, it's always the boyfriend or the husband," she quipped, later joking that that was her "big spoiler" for season two of High Potential.

The show centers around the fashion-forward Morgan, a cleaner for the LAPD who gets promoted to police consultant when they discover her genius-level IQ of 160, and employ her to get into the mind of a criminal and help solve cases. It is a remake of the French and Belgian series HPI, with its second season premiering on September 16.

Kaitlin Olson and husband Rob McElhenney pose with their two sons at Wrexham FC © Instagram
Kaitlin Olson and husband Rob McElhenney share two sons, Axel and Leo

The actress, who is also an executive producer on the series, told GMA: "One of the things I'm most proud of about this show is we are blending two completely different tones. It is a crime procedural, but at the heart of it is a very well-rounded fully human woman with a big heart."

High Potential stars Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic, Amirah Johnson as Ava Gillory, Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as LevOz Ozdill, and Steve Howey as Nick Wagner© Disney
"High Potential" returned with a second season starting September 16

However, her skills both on and off the screen aren't just making an impact on her actual sons, but also the actors playing her on-screen children, Amirah J (playing Ava Gillory) and Matthew Lamb (playing Elliot Radovic). In a recent conversation with TheWrap, they praised the way Kaitlin not only made them feel "so welcome" on set, but showed them the tricks of the trade.

Amirah J, Kaitlin Olson and Matthew Lamb of 'High Potential' pose for a portrait at the ABC End of Summer Soiree on September 5, 2025 at Cecconi's West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Amirah J and Matthew Lamb, Kaitlin's on-screen children

"Kaitlin is a powerhouse, she's fantastic," Matthew told the publication. "It's a masterclass watching her work and she makes everybody feel so welcome. She will always go up to the day players or a background character and introduce herself. Amirah added: "Kaitlin is incredible, I've learned so much from her over the last two, three years. She's very motherly and nurturing, on and off screen, so I always feel super comfortable any time I get to work with her, and she's definitely the person I work with the most."

