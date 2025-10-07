Jennifer Lopez reveals 'crazy' news about twins: 'It's happening'

Jennifer Lopez's life is about to look very different. The "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker is not only a mutli-faceted star but a mom to twins, Emme and Max. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on October 6, she opened up about their upcoming plans and confessed they'll soon be moving on. Mark Consuelos opened up the conversation about Jennifer's family life when he said "your twins are 17."

JLo admitted: "It's crazy," before adding: "We are visiting colleges. It's happening, they're leaving. They're going." Her impending status as an empty-nester is bittersweet, as she added: "It's crazy, I'm happy because I remember how exciting that time of my life was. I was figuring out what I wanted to do with my life. It's an exciting adventure for them and I want that for them."

© Kevin Winter Jennifer and Marc share Emme and Max

However, she quipped: "I'm gonna be by myself." Kelly Ripa suggested Jennifer might like being alone, and Jennifer laughed: "I have an inkling that I might." While she's got mixed emotions about Emme and Max's departure, she said she's proud that she's made a home "that they always want to come back to. That was the goal for me since they were born."

Despite being twins, Jennifer's children — who she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony — are embracing their individualities. Emme has always been more comfortable than her twin brother when it comes to being in the spotlight, and has even been on stage with JLo on many occasions - showcasing their incredible singing voice in the process.

Max, on the other hand, prefers to stay out of the public eye. Marc has spoken about his "quiet" son during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, when he explained: "Max is a very quiet, introspective soul."

Talking about Emme he said: "Emme is a lot like her mom, a performer at heart. She's already singing and dancing around the house, and it’s amazing to watch." Jennifer will miss her kids, especially Max's "sense of humor," which she has described as "incredible," and Emme's "brilliant and beautiful," confidence.

In a conversation with British Vogue, Jennifer spoke candidly about the challenges of parenting: "I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," adding: "You want to lift them up."

Still, she noted: "That doesn't stop you from being a human being who struggles." When asked how she would describe motherhood in three words, she answered "blessing, challenging, and beautiful," and added it's a "beautiful, challenging blessing."

She maintained: "I think it's the hardest job anyone could ever have in this life."