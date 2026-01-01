WATCH: John Travolta celebrates the New Year in spectacular fashion with kids Ella and Benjamin

2026 is coming in grand fashion for the Travolta family, with John Travolta sharing a glimpse of just how big they were doing New Year's Eve.

The actor, 71, took to his social media page with a video of himself ringing in the arrival of the New Year with his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 25, and his son Benjamin Travolta, 15.

The Grease star welcomed Ella and Ben with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 from breast cancer. He and Kelly also welcomed another son, Jett, who tragically died at the age of 16 following a seizure.

© Instagram John Travolta had his daughter Ella and son Benjamin by his side for New Year's

"Happy New Year! Have the best 2026!" John captioned the video, which you can watch above, in which he and Ella admire the jaw-dropping fireworks display, and then turn around to wish viewers a Happy New Year, filmed by Ben.

Fans similarly responded to the clip with comments like: "Wow! What a show! Wishing you a most wonderful New Year! Lots of love to you all!" and: "Happy New Year John, Ella and Ben!! Let’s make 2026 a memorable year of increased love, health and prosperity for us all!" as well as: "Happy New Year. 2026 is going to be the best year ever."

As it turns out, 2026 might just be a very big year for the actor, who has four films in production (That's Amore!, November 1963, Cash Out 3 and Black Tides), his busiest year since 2019. Following the passing of Kelly, John had announced he'd take a break from his career to grieve and spend time with his children, but slowly began making his way back to the screen in 2022.