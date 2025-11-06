Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses blows fans away with grown-up appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow was a proud mom on Wednesday when she shared a rare snap of her son, Moses Martin, after he performed onstage with his newly renamed band, People I've Met. The star-studded picture saw a beaming Moses clad in a white zip-up jacket and black pants, as he posed with his mother's friends, including iconic actress Demi Moore, author Amy Griffin, and actress and socialite Sara Foster. In another shot shared to Instagram, Gwyneth took a selfie with her son and a friend while eating dinner in a restaurant.

"Wrapped up fall on the east coast with a trip to the Hudson Valley (@inness_ny), a night in NYC to remember with a perfect dinner at @the86.nyc always in @gwynofficial," she wrote in the caption. Fans couldn't help but exclaim over Moses' appearance, considering how grown-up he appeared in the rare photos.

"Moses looks so happy," wrote one fan, while another added, "Omg, Moses looks so grown up and handsome @gwynethpaltrow…nicely done lovely," and a third chimed in, "Your boy is so handsome." The 19-year-old is already making waves in the music world with his band, People I've Met, who recently opened for Royel Otis. They are set to begin their residency at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn for three weeks.

When he is not performing with his bandmembers at venues like Thalia Hall, Mercury Lounge and Irving Plaza, Moses is studying at Brown University in Rhode Island, yet still finds time to pursue his passion for music. Gwyneth praised her son's musical talent in a touching Instagram tribute for his 19th birthday.

See Apple's incredible singing talent below...

Apple Martin follows in father’s footsteps with music debut

"Happy birthday @mosesmartin," the Oscar winner wrote. "Honestly, you are a dream come true. You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented. I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you, my boy. Mama."

© Instagram Moses looked so grown-up in his mother's photos

Moses is not the only musical Martin in the family; his dad is, of course, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and his sister, Apple, is also incredibly talented and took to the stage with musical duo Jade Street in Nashville to sing "Satellite". The budding star has been open about her privilege in the industry, and spoke to The Telegraph about acknowledging her nepo baby status.

© Instagram The 19-year-old performs in a band called People I've Met

"I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities," Apple said. "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means, but my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn’t be entitled to anything. I have to work." She studies law, history and society at Vanderbilt University, and has dreams of taking to the stage one day, as she told Interview magazine.

© Instagram Moses' father is Coldplay superstar Chris Martin

"I would love to do theatre because I adore it so much. I've obviously never done film before, but I've been trying to get involved in student films. I was born a theatre kid," she said.