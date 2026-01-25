Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea shares proud message for youngest daughter's comeback following injury

Grace Wahlberg is back in the saddle – literally! The 16-year-old, the youngest of Mark and Rhea Wahlberg's four children, has returned to show jumping after briefly being sidelined at the end of 2025 by an injury.

In November, the teen shared on social media that she'd fallen off her horse and injured her collarbone. However, after a bit of recovery and recuperation time, she's back to riding and winning ribbons with her stallions.

Earlier on January 24, 2026, Grace took to her Instagram page to share that one of the horses in her stable, Tippy Z, had won the 1.30 championship at Desert Horse Park over the weekend. "Tippy Z champion of the 1.30!" she wrote beside a photo of herself petting the steed.

Her mom Rhea, 47, then took to her own Instagram page with a photo of her daughter standing with Tippy Z and also captioned it: "Tippy Z 1.30 Champion." Mark, 54, similarly inundated both photos with applause, flame and heart emojis in the comments section.

A comeback

The teen is slowly but surely making her way back to the sport after a terrifying setback in November, after briefly being hospitalized and having her arm in a sling following her injury. "No pressure we will be back," Grace captioned a photo of herself at the hospital.

Soon after, Mark, speaking with Access Hollywood, offered an update on his daughter. "She's doing great. Thank you for asking. It was terrifying, you know. It's a very, very dangerous sport, but she's so passionate about it."

"All she wanted to do is get back on that horse, no pun intended," he joked, praising her dedication. "[She was] just chomping at the bit and, you know, worried that we would deem the sport too dangerous, but she is so passionate [and] so dedicated."

The Ted star has previously gushed about how much "discipline" he sees from his daughter, especially given his own resolve when it comes to fitness and health. "I mean, for her to have the discipline of getting up at 4:00 in the morning, going to the barn seven days a week, doing whatever she has to do to care for the horses and in her training and everything."

"I kind of adopted that discipline when I became a parent, and for her to have it at such a young age…," he proudly noted, concluding that her sport is ultimately "very, very scary," and thanking everyone for "their support and well wishes."

The Wahlberg family

Grace is the youngest of the four Wahlberg kids (not including their many pets, including dogs and Grace's horses). Their oldest, 22-year-old Ella Rae Wahlberg, is a student at Clemson University in South Carolina.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, also share sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 17, both of whom are also equally as athletic as the other members of the family. After living in California for most of their lives, the Wahlberg's relocated to Las Vegas in 2022.