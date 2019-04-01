﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

All the stars' sweetest Mother's Day moments: emotional tributes from Ruth Langsford, Jools Oliver and more

...
All the stars' sweetest Mother's Day moments: emotional tributes from Ruth Langsford, Jools Oliver and more
You're reading

All the stars' sweetest Mother's Day moments: emotional tributes from Ruth Langsford, Jools Oliver and more

1/11
Next

Royal babies: see the Queen, Prince William and other family members aged one
rochelle
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

Our favourite celebrity mums often post sweet insights into their family lives on their social media pages – and Sunday was no different, with the likes of Rochelle Humes, Vogue Williams and Stacey Solomon all sharing adorable snaps of how they spent Mother's Day. Aww. And whether it's Victoria Beckham's adorable personalised book from daughter Harper or Fearne Cotton's well-deserved me-time facial, these star mums certainly seem to have been treated to only the best gifts on their special day!

Many took the day to thank their own mums, too, with Ruth Langsford and Jools Oliver among those paying tribute to their mothers - as well as taking time to acknowledge those who may be grieving or struggling to conceive themselves. Take a look through their sweetest Mother's Day moments here…

stacey-solomon
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Stacey Solomon

Stacey's Mother's Day sounds so lovely! She headed to the flower market with her boys, before returning home to have fun arranging them together. She wrote on Instagram: "Happy mumma's day. Had a lovely morning at the flower market, now to try and arrange these wild things in some way... Thinking of those who don’t have their mums today, I realise how lucky I am to be a mummy and be lucky enough to still have my mummy in my life. Mums you are bloomin amazing, superhuman, beings and I take my hat off to each and every one of you."

victoria-beckham
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Victoria Beckham

As ever, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to share her gorgeous gifts, which included a lavish cake, balloons and a personalised book called My Reasons Why from little Harper. Captions on each page included, 'For all the hugs you give me', 'For showering me with love' and 'I love that you are so hard-working.' How. Adorable.

rochelle-humes
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Rochelle Humes

The presenter shared plenty of insights from her Mother's Day, from her cup of tea in bed to a hand-written card from her daughters Valentina and Alaia-Mai. Cute! Rochelle, Marvin and their girls looked to have headed out for Sunday lunch with their wider family, too.

jools-oliver
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Jools Oliver

Jools was no doubt spoilt by husband Jamie and their kids, but chose to pay an emotional tribute to her own mum on Instagram. "Happy Mother’s Day mum you are what they call ‘an absolute legend’ we would all be lost with out you," she wrote, later adding: "The way you cared and looked after our dad for so long after he became ill and I don’t think I ever once heard you complain. We still felt loved, nurtured and cared for and most of all safe. You have made us all in to very independent, strong women with a drive to be the best mothers we can and that is all down to you."

vogue-williams
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Vogue Williams

For her first ever Mother's Day with baby son Theodore and husband Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams enjoyed a low-key day at home, including a delicious-looking home-cooked breakfast. She later revealed she had been feeling unwell, so "baths, face masks and chill time with my faves" were on the cards.

gemma-atkinson
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Gemma Atkinson

New mum-to-be Gemma received an adorable card… from her beloved dogs! "As if Norm and Ollie, bought, wrote and gave me a card!" she joked, thanking boyfriend Gorka Marquez for the cute gesture.

ruth-langsford
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Ruth Langsford

Ruth revealed she'd been for a sumptuous Mother's Day lunch, later taking herself out to "walk off some of the calories". She also posted an adorable snap with her mum, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful Mum and sending love to all of you missing yours."

fearne-cotton
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Fearne Cotton

Fearne revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had been treated to a facial! "Had a facial. First in years! Heaven!" she wrote.

giovanna-fletcher
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Giovanna Fletcher

The mum-of-three shared an adorable homemade card from son Buzz, writing, "All I ever wanted," alongside a heart emoji.

davina-mccall
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Davina McCall

The presenter shared a moving tribute to her stepmum, Gaby. "Mothers come in all guises. They don’t have to be biologically connected to you," she wrote. "My birth mother wasn’t a mum to me. But two women filled that role. Pippy, my grandma, and this lady. This is Gaby. She is my stepmum, she has been since I was six. Being a stepmum has its challenges... but for me (my real mum was an alcoholic) she was my very much needed stability. I went to live with Gaby and my Dad when I was 13 and a couple of years later, started going off the rails. She was always there, solid, a rock.... and has continued to be throughout my life. She gave me my gorgeous little sis and is the most phenomenal wife to my Dad (who has Alzheimers). So Gaby, I'm so proud to call you mum. Thank you for everything. I love you."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...