Soap Star Babies! 10 TV actors who have children together in real life

We love it when our favourite soap stars get together in real life, especially when romance has blossomed on screen! The love story gets even better when they have children together – those cute little soap star babies, it's too much! We don't blame them… often handed scripts with steamy scenes and long-running relationships, it's no wonder these actors often end up hitching up in real life. From Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden to Neighbours, Stefan Denis and Gail Easdale, meet the real-deal soap star parents…
Emmerdale: Charley Webb & Matthew Wolfenden
Emmerdale co-stars Charley and Matthew share three children together. Their son, Buster, was born in 2010 but the pair split a few years later in 2013, stating that they would remain amicable for the sake of their child. Reconciling the following year, in June 2015 it was revealed that they were expecting their second son, Bowie. In 2018 the pair tied the knot and in February 2019 they announced via Instagram that they were expecting "#Number3". Little boy Ace Gene arrived in July!