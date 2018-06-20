﻿
10 Photos | Beauty

Cutest royal toddler photos! From Princess Charlotte to Mia Tindall and Princess Estelle

Which is your favourite royal snap?

The world loves a sweet royal toddler photo and during these tough times in lockdown, we thought we'd cheer everyone up with some throwback snaps of our favourite regal cuties. Whether it's little Prince Louis trying on mum's sunglasses at the polo (above) or his big brother Prince George's adorable appearance at his sister's christening, those little Princes and Princesses never fail to steal the show. Princess Estelle of Sweden peeking out from under her oversized umbrella at her mum's birthday celebration totally stole our hearts too.

Here are some of our favourite highlights!

Princess Charlotte snacked on her hands during the 2016 Trooping the Colour alongside her mom Kate Middleton and Uncle Prince Harry.

Photo: FilmMagic

Photo: © Getty Images
This Prince means business! Although the day was dedicated to the christening of his little sister Princess Charlotte, Prince George was the centre of attention during the event in England in July 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Little Lena Tindall got a helping hand from her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips at Gatcombe Park in August 2019.

Cousins Princess Estelle and Princess Leonore shared a laugh in a portrait taken from Prince Oscar's christening day in May 2016.

Photo: Facebook.com/Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Peek-a-Boo, we see you! Princess Estelle hid under her umbrella at her mom, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's 38th birthday celebrations in July 2015.

Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

Photo: © Getty Images
A first glance at the British royal siblings together! Prince George and his little sister Princess Charlotte posed for an adorable snap taken by their mom Kate Middleton at their home in Kensington Palace, London, in May 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall had a ball running around the Jockeys vs. Olympians charity polo match in June 2016 while her mother Zara Phillips played on the field.

 

MORE: The Queen launches 'Crafty Mondays' for kids during COVID-19 lockdown! Find out more

Photo: © Getty Images
Tipping her hat... Mia Tindall has had plenty of cute moments, and when the little lady almost lost her hat during the Festival of British Eventing in August 2015, it was hard to beat!

 

MORE: The most adorable royal mother and daughter style moments - see the video

Photo: © Getty Images
The dancing prince! George showed off his moves at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match in June 2015 as his mom Kate Middleton followed him along.

