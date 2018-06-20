The world loves a sweet royal toddler photo and during these tough times in lockdown, we thought we'd cheer everyone up with some throwback snaps of our favourite regal cuties. Whether it's little Prince Louis trying on mum's sunglasses at the polo (above) or his big brother Prince George's adorable appearance at his sister's christening, those little Princes and Princesses never fail to steal the show. Princess Estelle of Sweden peeking out from under her oversized umbrella at her mum's birthday celebration totally stole our hearts too.
Here are some of our favourite highlights!