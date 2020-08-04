﻿
13 Photos | Beauty

13 pregnant royals ready to pop! See final baby bump photos before they gave birth

The pregnancy glow is real!

13 pregnant royals ready to pop! See final baby bump photos before they gave birth
You're reading

13 pregnant royals ready to pop! See final baby bump photos before they gave birth

1/13
Next

The special ways Prince Harry has celebrated Meghan Markle's birthday through the years
Hollie Richardson
kate-pregnant-prince-george
Photo: © PA
1/13

We've seen several generations of royals introduce their babies to the world, from Princess Diana giving birth to Prince William to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcoming three of their own beautiful children. And it never gets old!

While we wait for the next royal baby announcement, we take a look back at photos of the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and more royal mothers on some of their last outings before they gave birth.

 

Duchess Kate and her first son Prince George 

Royal fans were absolutely over the moon when Kate Middleton announced her first pregnancy in December 2012. The Duchess looked radiant in powder pink during her last public appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2013. Just over a month later, on 22 July 2013, the newly-weds welcomed little Prince George into the world. 

Keep scrolling to see more blossoming baby bumps...

zara pregnant mia
Photo: © PA
2/13

Zara Tindall and her first daughter Mia 

Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their first child, Mia, on 17 January 2014. Zara kept her big bump warm in a woollen coat as she made one of her last public outings at the International at Cheltenham Racecourse on 13 December 2013 - just a month before the big day.  

diana pregnant prince william
Photo: © PA
3/13

Princess Diana and her first son Prince William

This beautiful photograph of the Princess of Wales showed Diana looking radiant in a flowing, baby pink dress, which draped around her heavily pregnant bump. Diana was at a polo match with Prince Charles in June 1982. Later in that same month, the couple introduced their first son Prince William to the world.

 

READ: Duchess Kate's birth stories of her children George, Charlotte and Louis

 

princess anne pregnant zara
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

Princess Anne and her daughter Zara

Princess Anne looked incredibly chic as she and her husband Mark Phillips attended a Great Somerford Church in Wiltshire with Mark's mother Anne Phillips on 6 May 1981. Looking at this photograph, the Princess looked totally at ease about giving birth to her daughter Zara just nine days later.

kate pregnant charlotte
Photo: © PA
5/13

Duchess Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte

Kate kept her little Princess in a stylish bump, wearing a Hobbs Dalmatian dress that she also favoured during her pregnancy with George. She looked beautiful as she attended one of her final engagements while pregnant, which was a visit to the Turner Contemporary art gallery in Margate on 11 March 2015. A couple of months later, on 2 May, Charlotte was born.

the queen pregnant prince edward
Photo: © PA
6/13

The Queen and her fourth child Prince Edward

How glamorous did the Queen look while six months pregnant with her fourth child, Prince Edward? Her Majesty looked happy and confident as she left Burlington House after seeing a preview of the winter exhibition 'Goya And His Times' at the Royal Academy - one of her final public appearances before Edward's arrival.

 

MORE: Zara Tindall's guide to parenting: 7 tips the royal swears by

 

princess diana prince harry
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Princess Diana and her son Prince Harry

Diana gave a lesson on how to dress a seriously glamorous bump while six months pregnant. The Princess draped her bump in a silky Catherine Walker gown while at a film premiere in June 1984. Just three months later, she gave birth to her second son Prince Harry.

meghan-markle-pregnant
8/13

Duchess Meghan and her son Archie

Nearly 35 years later, Harry welcomed his own child with Meghan in May 2019. The Duchess' bump looked magnificent as she attended an International Women's Day panel discussion in March 2019 wearing a bold black and white mini dress by Reiss, which has become one of her most memorable looks to date!

sophie wessex pregnant
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor

Sophie opened Childline's New Counselling Centre and offices on her final outing on 6 November before giving birth to Lady Louise Windsor just two days later. Yep, two! How amazing did she look? 

 

RELATED: 18 unusual royal baby names and their secret meanings

 

zara-tindall-pregnant-lena
10/13

Zara Tindall and her daughter Lena

Zara and Mike Tindall looked very loved-up as they prepared to welcome their second daughter Lena! Pictured at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018, just weeks before she gave birth in June, the royal showed off her baby bump in a teal coat dress with pretty black embroidery.

sarah- erguson pregnant beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

The Duchess of York and her first daughter Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson stayed comfortable yet chic in a polka dot dress paired with flat shoes at a polo match, while heavily pregnant with her first baby on 10 July 1988. She welcomed her first daughter, Princess Beatrice, just under a month later on 8 August.

kate pregnant louis
Photo: © PA
12/13

Duchess Kate and her son Prince Louis

The Duchess once more made being heavily pregnant look like a breeze as she attended the Commonwealth Big Lunch at St Luke's Community Centre on 22 March. She even managed to walk around in heels! Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, a month later on 23 April.

 

MORE: The Queen's birth stories of her children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward

 

sarah ferguson pregnant eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

The Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson proved that even royals love comfortable maternity clothes! During her second pregnancy with Princess Eugenie, she attended a ski championship and opted for white trousers, an oversized white top that skimmed over her bump and a cosy tan jacket to keep warm. Just weeks later, Eugenie was born on 23 March 1990.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...