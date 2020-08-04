We've seen several generations of royals introduce their babies to the world, from Princess Diana giving birth to Prince William to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcoming three of their own beautiful children. And it never gets old!
While we wait for the next royal baby announcement, we take a look back at photos of the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and more royal mothers on some of their last outings before they gave birth.
Duchess Kate and her first son Prince George
Royal fans were absolutely over the moon when Kate Middleton announced her first pregnancy in December 2012. The Duchess looked radiant in powder pink during her last public appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2013. Just over a month later, on 22 July 2013, the newly-weds welcomed little Prince George into the world.
