Life as a royal parent looks busy, to say the least – all those public engagements, tours abroad (in non-Covid times) and then the normal mum and dad duties at home. It's no wonder many of the royal family have employed nannies over the years!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recruited their long-term nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, from the prestigious Norland College in Bath, England, and we often spot the Spanish staff-member with the high profile family. Whether it's helping out at a big family event like a christening or to taking the kids for a walk in London's Hyde Park, Maria Borrallo is always there for the royal children.
Trustworthy, discreet and immaculately dressed, a royal nanny is responsible for making sure the little ones are on their best behaviour. They may also be in charge of mealtimes and bedtimes – supporting the royals in running a tight ship at home.
Let's take a look at some of the most instrumental women who have helped raise our favourite royals, from the Queen to Prince George…
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo
One of the most famous royal nannies of today, Maria is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' nanny. She was employed by Prince William and Kate in 2014, when George was around eight months old.
At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her." The insider added: "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."
The palace, meanwhile, announced in an official statement: "We will not be giving further details on Maria or her employment, except to say that The Duke and Duchess are of course delighted she has chosen to join them."
