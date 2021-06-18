How often do you see members of the royal family hug each other? It's a pretty rare sight and usually goes against protocol. While on official duties, it's considered unprofessional to hold hands and embrace.
However, just like you and I, Britain's royals do have affectionate sides and have been caught sharing the odd cuddle. From royal parents giving their child a reassuring hug to regal couples sharing a surprisingly tender moment, we've found some brilliant snaps for you. Take a look…
Prince William and Duchess Kate
An extremely rare photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hugging each other in public! The couple made headlines in 2012 when they were photographed hugging in the stands as they celebrated Team GB's success at the London Olympics.
