The royal embrace! 12 times the royal family hugged each other in public

Photo: © Getty Images
How often do you see members of the royal family hug each other? It's a pretty rare sight and usually goes against protocol. While on official duties, it's considered unprofessional to hold hands and embrace.

 

However, just like you and I, Britain's royals do have affectionate sides and have been caught sharing the odd cuddle. From royal parents giving their child a reassuring hug to regal couples sharing a surprisingly tender moment, we've found some brilliant snaps for you. Take a look…

 

Prince William and Duchess Kate

An extremely rare photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hugging each other in public! The couple made headlines in 2012 when they were photographed hugging in the stands as they celebrated Team GB's success at the London Olympics.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Charles

What a sweet moment between mother and son. The Queen and Prince Charles greeted each other with a kiss when they met at The Chelsea Flower Show back in 2002.

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte

A protective cuddle for young Charlotte back in June 2018, as the Cambridge family attended the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucester.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George

A special hug for Prince George back in 2016 from dad Prince William. The father and son were at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada in September 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie

Now that's a sweet greeting for cousins Eugenie and Zara at Royal Ascot in 2019. The ladies were attending day one of the prestigious horse racing event in Ascot, England.

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Meghan and Archie Harrison

The sweetest cuddle for little Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The family were on a tour of South Africa when they met Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla 

Charles puts a loving arm around his wife, Camilla, when the couple attended a celebration picnic at Exmoor National Park during an official visit to Devon & Cornwall in July 2019.

The Countess of Wessex and James, Viscount Severn

Proud son James gives mum Sophie a congratulatory hug back in 2016 after Sophie completed a 445 mile bike ride from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, to Buckingham Palace, London.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice

We love this! The husband of Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, hugs Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot back in June 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana and Prince Harry

One of our favourite ever photos of the late Princess Diana. Here we see mother Diana sitting on the steps of the Marivent Palace in Spain cuddling her youngest son, Prince Harry.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and the Queen

What a special photograph of Prince William lovingly greeting his grandmother, the Queen. The picture was taken at the 10th Anniversary Memorial Service for his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in August 2007 in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

The most adorable hug between mother and daughter here with Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie, who were at a horse show in July 2000.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

