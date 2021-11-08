10 rare photos of Christine Lampard's children Patricia and Freddie

﻿
Loose Women host Christine Lampard and her husband, former footballer Frank Lampard, are parents to three-year-old daughter Patricia and eight-month-old baby boy Freddie.

 

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to sharing photos of their children, always hiding their little one's faces. However, the stars do on occasion post the odd family snap on their Instagram pages.

 

Christine and Frank's fans love to see what the family gets up to away from cameras, and it certainly looks like the couple are enjoying every moment with their offspring.

 

As well as her two children, Christine is also step-mum to Frank's two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his relationship with ex Elen Rivas.

 

See the Lampard family's rare photos together below…

Halloween fun

Christine recently shared this sweet photo of her little girl Patricia having a ball picking pumpkins at a pick your own farm in Surrey.

"[pumpkin empji] and [apple emoji] picked," wrote Christine.

A kiss for Freddie

Christine recently shared this adorable picture of herself holding baby Freddie and kissing his head. She wrote: "Lunchtime kisses," besides the snap.

The star mum also appeared on Lorraine and said of her newborn son: "He's a great little baby, he slipped into the family just seamlessly. He's been a gorgeous little addition."

She added: "He's just over four months already so he's sitting up… he's just great [and to have] a little boy in the house - a bit of a change!"

Freddie's arrival

Aw, we loved this sweet photo of newborn Freddie.

"Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard," wrote Christine on her Instagram page.

Patricia on a plane

Maintaining her daughter's privacy as usual, Christine shared this cute photo of little Patricia studying the safety card on board a plane.

"Safety first," said Christine.

Patricia turns two!

Christine gave us a glimpse into her and Frank's home when she posted this snap of Patricia's second birthday celebrations. The former One Show host went to town with pretty balloons for the special day.

She wrote: "Our little girl is the big 2 already! We mightn’t have been able to have a big party but we made up for it with a #peppapig cake, presents and plenty of balloons."

Feeding the birds with mummy

Aw, a lovely mum and daughter outing to feed the birds!

Christine and Patricia wrapped up warm to see the pigeons, with the famous mum posting: "Feed the birds #marypoppins."

Family farm trip

Little Patricia looked so adorable with her cute black shoes in this rare photo.

"Meandering around @streamvalefarm and hanging out with #justinfletcherlive #mrtumble how a baby changes things," wrote Christine.

Tiny feet!

There's something so precious about teeny baby feet. Christine shared a snap of Patricia's little tootsies, writing: "These little feet have started to walk! The adventures start now."

Sunday stroll

Mum kept baby Patricia close in this sweet picture as the family enjoyed a walk together.

Welcome to the world

Christine and Frank looked elated when they welcomed their newborn daughter.

Christine told fans: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love."

