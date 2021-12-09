Christine Lampard shares rare photo of baby Freddie twinning with dad Frank The Loose Women star gave birth to her son in March

Christine Lampard tends to keep her two children with husband Frank Lampard out of the spotlight, so fans were delighted when she shared a rare photo of baby Freddie on Thursday.

The snap showed doting dad Frank cradling his nine-month-old son as he enjoyed a nap in his arms during a family outing. The father and son duo were wearing matching chunky cream jumpers, while Frank held a cream and white star-pint muslin. Loose Women star Christine wrote in the caption: "Post lunch snooze," and it wasn't long before the photo was met with an outpouring of love from her followers. Comments included: "Beautiful photo," and: "So sweet."

Although Freddie's face was concealed, the TV star's latest snap shared a better look at his curly hair which Christine recently revealed was inherited from her.

"I think my curly hair gene is kicking in! [laughing face emoji] #8months," the doting mum joked in November while showing her baby son playing in a sandpit.

The Loose Women star shared this adorable photo of Frank and Freddie

Christine and Frank welcomed their son in March and they are also doting parents to little Patricia, who turned three in September. Meanwhile, Frank shares daughters Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, with his ex Elen Rivas.

The 42-year-old recently opened up about her heartache over not being able to see her family when she was pregnant with her little boy last year.

The couple welcomed their son in March

On Wednesday's Loose Women, she recalled the moment the government announced most of the nation was going into lockdown at Christmas in 2020. Christine added: "I remember that press conference so vividly, I'll never forget it as long as I live because I was pregnant at the time.

"I hadn't seen my family at all because of being pregnant, they hadn't seen me pregnant, I had my toddler, Frank was going to be away with football... I couldn't wait for Christmas. It was a little glimmer of light at the end of the year.

"And then it came on of course and it got cancelled and I didn't see anyone and I was absolutely devastated. I haven't not seen my family at Christmas in my whole life."

