Christine Lampard reveals children Patricia and Freddie's reaction to half-siblings Isla and Luna

Christine Lampard has shared a rare insight into her blended family life with her husband Frank Lampard. The Loose Women presenter shares children Patricia, four, and Freddie, two, with the former footballer – and their kids are obsessed with their older half-siblings.

Lorraine host Christine revealed in an interview with Woman & Home that Frank's teenage daughters Isla, almost 18, and Luna, 16, are the best big sisters to her two little ones. The 44-year-old presenter confessed that Patricia in particular eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they come over to visit their dad on the weekend.

Christine said: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around.

"Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

Christine Lampard has revealed children Patricia and Freddie are obsessed with their half-sisters

How sweet! As for Christine, she loves being a step mum and has welcomed Frank's children from his past relationship with Elen Rivas into her life with open arms.

"Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now. When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels," she enthused.

Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both very young

Northern Irish beauty Christine previously opened up about becoming a stepmother to the girls when she first began dating Frank in 2009.

“We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it," she told The Sun.

Christine and Frank love the special bond they have created with their blended family

“You’re not their mum, you’re not their dad, but you are there if they need and want you, and that is I find the best way to navigate through everything.

“And it’s worked for me because now they are two little mates who will text you and say, ‘What do you think of this?’. We are very, very lucky."

Christine and Frank tied the knot in a fairytale December 2015 wedding with a star-studded guest list.

The pair live in a palatial £10 million London home with plenty of space for all four children to spend quality time together.

Christine's kids have the cutest curls

From their gorgeous brunette curls to their love of football just like former Chelsea star Frank, Christine has treated us to rare glimpses of Patricia and her little brother Freddie over the years.

However, Christine shields her two children from the spotlight by hiding their faces on social media

The presenter recently posted a cute snap of the two kids enjoying a day at the park, and Freddie is starting to look really grown up.