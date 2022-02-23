Princess Estelle of Sweden celebrates her 10th birthday on 23 February; an exciting day for her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as their eldest child enters double figures.
We remember turning 10 – that transitionary period between childhood and teens feels like a real milestone moment. It got us thinking about when members of the British Royal family were 10 years old and how cute they all looked.
Perhaps you've never seen pictures of the royals at that age or it's been a while since you did. We've got the sweetest photo gallery for you below so take a look…
