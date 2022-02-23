﻿
10 photos of royals aged ten! The Queen, Zara Tindall, Prince Harry and more

Princess Estelle of Sweden celebrates her 10th birthday on 23 February; an exciting day for her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as their eldest child enters double figures.

We remember turning 10 – that transitionary period between childhood and teens feels like a real milestone moment. It got us thinking about when members of the British Royal family were 10 years old and how cute they all looked.

Perhaps you've never seen pictures of the royals at that age or it's been a while since you did. We've got the sweetest photo gallery for you below so take a look…

The Queen

A ten-year-old Princess Elizabeth back in 1936 with her mother, then Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.

Zara Tindall

Here's Princess Anne's daughter Zara aged 10 back in 1991 in her sailing get up in Gloucestershire – what a sweetie.

Photo: © Getty Images
Peter Phillips

Zara's brother was all kitted out for the countryside aged 10 in 1988 at the Aldon Horse Trials in England.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana looked so sweet with her long hair and fringe aged 10 back in 1971. The snap was taken on holiday in Inchenor, Surrey.

Prince William

Prince William looked the part in his ski suit aged 10 back in 1992. The royal was on a skiing holiday with his late mother Princess Diana in Austria.

Prince Harry

Ten-year-old Prince Harry looked so smart in his suit in 1995 as he sat with his mum Diana at the VE Day ceremony.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice was so adorable at 10 years old! Here we see her with her mum Sarah Ferguson and younger sister Eugenie at a London theatre in 1998.

Princess Eugenie

An adorable snap of Princess Eugenie, then 10, with mum Sarah when they attended the Royal Charity Premiere of 102 Dalmatians in London's Leicester Square in 2000.

Princess Anne

A precious photo of Princess Anne, then 10, stroking a horse during the 1961 Windsor Horse Show.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles was a very smart ten-year-old indeed with his blazer, shorts and combed hair. The picture was taken at London Airport in 1959 while Charles waited for his father with his mother, the Queen.

