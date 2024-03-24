Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie shares very rare photo of baby son Ernest for special occasion
47 minutes ago
couple posing for engagement photos
Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
Princess Eugenie delighted her social media followers on Sunday when she posted an adorable never-before-seen photo with her youngest son, Ernest.

The little boy, who will turn one in May, wore grey cords and a matching sweater and was being held aloft by his doting mum, who beamed at the tiny tot. 

Eugenie sweetly captioned the image: "The best gift of all are my boys… so on this birthday I'm cherishing family and loved ones." 

The Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke, on 9 February, 2021. Ernest, whose full name is Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, arrived on May 2023. 

A statement released the following week from Buckingham Palace read: "Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. 

Eugenie shared the adorable photo to Instagram
"Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz." Eugenie then shared her own statement about welcoming Ernest on Instagram, writing: "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already." 

Eugenie will no doubt be celebrating her special day with her family, and her mum Sarah Ferguson wished her Happy Birthday in a heartfelt message on her own Instagram page. 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared this photo to announce the arrival of August© Instagram/Princess Eugenie
Eugenie and Jack shortly after August's arrival

The proud mum penned the sweetest message alongside a heart-warming photo that showed her and Eugenie sitting on a boulder in the country, as Sarah wrapped her arm around her daughter and held her close. 

In the caption, the Duchess wrote: "Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @princesseugenie. I am so proud of the incredible woman you have grown up to be. 

Princess Eugenie in red dress at national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday© Getty
The Princess loves life as a mum

"You continue to amaze me every day in your hard work, your grace, kindness, and the care you show to others. You will always be my silly, sweet, smart, and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie. Happy birthday." 

The lovely photo message came just a few days after the Princess opened up about her close relationship with her mum and revealed the sweet way she addresses Sarah

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arriving for a wedding© Max Mumby/Indigo
Eugenie and Jack at Pippa Middleton's wedding

During a recent chat for The Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity that the Princess co-founded with close friend Julia de Boinville, the royal called her mother "mumsy". 

"You are a huge inspiration to me and Beatrice and Jules, my co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective," she added as they marked Mother's Day this month. 

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat at St Stephen Walbrook church on May 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
At a wedding with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

"Your mission from the very beginning of time, before Beatrice and I were born, has been to impact other people's lives around the world. And it's been such an inspiration to me growing up." 

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie© Getty
The Princess is close to her family

The touching mother-daughter interview centred on the mother-of-two's incredible philanthropic work at Sarah's Trust. Gushing with pride, Sarah said: "I'm just really proud of Beatrice and Eugenie and my Julia, my girlies". 

While Princess Eugenie calls the author "mumsy," Sarah has an adorable nickname for her second born, "Eugie". Her older sister Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, calls her "Euge". In an interview with British Vogue, Princess Beatrice said "Euge is amazing."

