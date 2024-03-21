Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest son turns 3! See rare photos of Lucas Tindall
Happy 3rd birthday Lucas Tindall! 8 cute photos of Zara and Mike's youngest child

Princess Anne's daughter Zara shares three children with her husband Mike Tindall

2 minutes ago
Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas
Sophie Hamilton
Parenting Editor
A very happy birthday to Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest child, Lucas, who turns three on 21 March!

We often see Lucas at equestrian events with his mum, dad and sisters Mia and Lena, and the young royal looks like such a happy little boy with his blond locks.

As Lucas celebrates his third birthday, HELLO! takes a look back at his first three years with some adorable photos...

Out and about

Lucas Tindall in front of blue netting© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Lucas looked super sweet back in August 2023 when he wore this fun all-in-one waterproof suit to the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

Twin caps

Lucas Tindall sits on Mike Tindall's shoulders© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Lucas was the spitting image of his former rugby player dad Mike in this snap, taken at the Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire last August.

Daddy's boy

A photo of Mike Tindall and baby Lucas © Max Mumby/Indigo

What a cutie! Mike carried his son Lucas on his hip, complete with comforter and dummy, at the 2022 Festival Of British Eventing.

Sibling love

Mia Tindall with Lucas and Lena at 2022 Festival Of British Eventing© Getty

We love this wholesome picture of Lucas sitting on his big sister Mia's lap with his other sister Lena sitting beside him. Such a sweet family moment.

Lucas with his cousins

The Queen with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Windsor Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Prince Edward, (middle row, left to right) Lena Elizabeth Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Grace Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II and Savannah Phillips© Shutterstock

We adored this photo of Lucas with his and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Such a special moment captured on camera.

Zara and Lucas

Zara says Lucas doesn't remember the Queen© Max Mumby/Indigo

The cutest snap of mum Zara with her youngest child Lucas at the 2023 Festival Of British Eventing.

Mike and the kids

Mike Tindall and Mia, Lena and Lucas at Wellington International Horse Trials© Shutterstock

It was a family walk on a summer's day for Mike and his three children. Lucas holds onto his dad's hand as he strolls along in his t-shirt and shorts.

Fun at the fair

Mike Tindall and son Lucas Tindall riding on the Fair Ground Tea Cup.© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Lucas has a ball with his dad on a teacup ride - we love their cute high five!

