Happy 3rd birthday Lucas Tindall! 8 cute photos of Zara and Mike's youngest child

A very happy birthday to Zara and Mike Tindall's youngest child, Lucas, who turns three on 21 March!

We often see Lucas at equestrian events with his mum, dad and sisters Mia and Lena, and the young royal looks like such a happy little boy with his blond locks.

As Lucas celebrates his third birthday, HELLO! takes a look back at his first three years with some adorable photos...

Out and about © David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas looked super sweet back in August 2023 when he wore this fun all-in-one waterproof suit to the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.



Twin caps © David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas was the spitting image of his former rugby player dad Mike in this snap, taken at the Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire last August.

Daddy's boy © Max Mumby/Indigo What a cutie! Mike carried his son Lucas on his hip, complete with comforter and dummy, at the 2022 Festival Of British Eventing.



Sibling love © Getty We love this wholesome picture of Lucas sitting on his big sister Mia's lap with his other sister Lena sitting beside him. Such a sweet family moment.

Lucas with his cousins © Shutterstock We adored this photo of Lucas with his and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Such a special moment captured on camera.

Zara and Lucas © Max Mumby/Indigo The cutest snap of mum Zara with her youngest child Lucas at the 2023 Festival Of British Eventing.



Mike and the kids © Shutterstock It was a family walk on a summer's day for Mike and his three children. Lucas holds onto his dad's hand as he strolls along in his t-shirt and shorts.