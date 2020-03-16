The perfect perfume to gift this Mother's Day based on your mum’s personality

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, gift your mum something special this year: a beautiful new perfume that fits her unique personality. Fragrances have long been known to evoke memorable moments and make the wearer feel pampered, so there’s no better way to celebrate your mum than with a new signature scent. Make Mother’s Day shopping a breeze with our handy edit of the very best women's perfume from Boots that every kind of mum will love. With each spritz she’ll be able to relive memories and discover new scents she can indulge in every day…

The best perfume for the glamorous mum

Glamorous mums deserve an equally glamorous fragrance to match. After all, nothing quite completes the look and feel of a luxurious outfit than a divine fragrance. Our recommendation? The cult classic Black Opium EDP from Yves Saint Laurent. This feminine, glam rock fragrance has an addictive sultry floral scent, weaved in with top notes of black coffee, mandarin and bergamont.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum 50ml, £62, Boots

The best perfume for the modern mum

This mum has a sleek, unapologetic and downright epic style. She’s always one step ahead of the game when it comes to new trends, TV shows and restaurants. Marry her modern personality with the perfect uplifting scent: the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Intensément EDP. This fragrance is all about living to the fullest in the here and now, and is composed of powerful note of vanilla bean, raspberry accord, orange flower absolute and pink pepper oil. Housed in an iconic perfume bottle, it’ll look gorgeous on your mum’s dressing table.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Intensément Eau de Parfum 50ml, £82, Boots

The best perfume for the adventurous mum

Does your mum love trying new cuisines and going on exciting jet-setting trips? Is she a bit of a daredevil and the one of the most outgoing people you know? Get her a punchy Mother’s Day perfume to match her adventurous personality. We love the Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum. This bold scent centres around a striking white floral that cuts through dark notes of vetiver & patchouli, encouraging the wearer to break the rules and embrace their individuality.

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum 50ml, £62, Boots

The best perfume for the feminine mum

Pretty pastels, soft makeup and flowy dresses – this mum is feminine in every way. And when it comes to feminine scents, floral is the way to go. A firm favourite in every beauty addicts kit? The Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb EDP, a full-bodied, opulent scent that almost smells good enough to eat. It has top notes of mandarin and orange, middle notes of sambac jasmine with a hint of orange tree, catleya orchid, freesia and centifolia rose and a woody base note of patchouli. Spritz it onto skin for an explosion of bouquet sensations.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 50ml, £66, Boots

The best perfume for the super stylish mum

She looks like she’s just come off a catwalk, she’s the trend-setter in her group of friends, and you’re always trying to sneakily borrow her wardrobe essentials – she must be a stylish mum. For Mother’s Day gift this special lady a luxurious Tom Ford Black Orchid EDP Spray. This elegant fragrance combines rich, dark accords with black orchids and spice for a truly alluring scent.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml, £83, Boots

The best perfume for the romantic mum

Flowers, chocolates and romantic movies are what rock this mum’s world. Treat her to a fruity, floral and intense fragrance like the Emporio Armani In Love With You EDP. This pretty perfume will wrap your mum in love, so gift it this Mother’s Day to make her smile. Black cherry essence, jasmine absolute and patchouli essence make up the notes of this alluring fragrance . We love.

Emporio Armani In Love With You Eau de Parfum 50ml, £68, Boots

The best perfume for the traditional mum

Afternoon tea, heritage British brands and an obsession with the royals – every traditional mum needs a classic perfume to see her through any occasion. The best one that pops to mind is the ever-popular Paco Rabanne Lady Million For Women EDP, which has long been a favourite fragrance with women around the world. Featuring a floral, woody fresh scent, this perfume awakens and inspires, and is attractive enough for every-day wear.

Paco Rabanne Lady Million For Women Eau de Parfum 50ml, £64, Boots

Make Mother’s Day extra special and gift one of these fragrances from Boots.