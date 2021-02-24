This new beauty brand promises to help you beat bloating - and get glowing skin!

If you’re suffering with dull, dry, spot-prone skin or pesky bloating, it may be a sign that your gut health is out of whack. Many health and skin issues start in the gut, and poor gut health can contribute to things such as acne, skin dryness and excessive bloating. To improve your gut health, you can do a variety of things such as eat a nutritious diet, up your water intake, stress less and sleep more.

There are also some natural capsules on the market that claim to improve gut health from the inside out, like PuraU. The Australian beauty brand – which is now launching in the UK – has been helping women and men feel their best with its new gut-focused capsules.

Made with high-quality vegan, gluten and cruelty-free ingredients, the capsules work by increasing your gut health to achieve clear skin and less bloating. Backed by the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration), these all-natural capsules contain safe doses supported by scientific and evidence-based research that help to repair, replenish and restore the digestive system. Some of the ingredients listed include zinc to help relieve symptoms of acne and maintain skin health, plus ginger and turmeric to ease digestive discomfort.

PuraU’s Gut Cleanse Kit is designed to support your body’s natural cleansing and detoxifying processes, so some people may notice changes within the first week, and others may take a little longer. The changes & benefits can include reduced bloating, more regular bowel movements, clearer skin, improved energy and sleeping patterns. Interesting!

Where to buy PuraU capsules

You can buy PuraU capsules directly from the PuraU website. This month, you can get 20% off and free postage using the code MARCH20.

Gut Cleanse Kit, $199.00 (Approx £111), PuraU

