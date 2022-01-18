Beauty experts swear by drinking collagen - here's why

From skincare specialists to celebrities, everyone is talking about drinking collagen as one of the most effective methods for improving skin’s hydration, banishing fine lines, and bringing back that all important glow.

When it comes to experts in the collagen field, Gold Collagen is the market leader. The brand's philosophy - live better longer - truly strikes a chord with us, as we try to find simple ways to improve our all-important self-care routines. With over 50 million bottles sold worldwide (yes, really!) the brand is the No.1 highest selling collagen brand in Boots since 2012. Now celebrating 10 years of best-selling formulas, Gold Collagen liquid supplements are the ultimate beauty secret for promoting healthier, younger looking skin.

With over 8,500 4.5-star reviews, fans of the brand have long been raving about its cult products. One wrote, “I’ve always had a problem with my dry skin, I just can’t believe how quickly it is possible to fix it with collagen. They taste brilliant, each morning I look forward to having my shot of collagen!”.

Another wrote, "I love the product. It makes my skin much softer and brighter - my expression lines are disappearing! I recommended it to my friends who ordered it straight away". With praise like this it is easy to see why it has been recorded that 91% of women would recommend Gold Collagen to a friend.*

Gold Collagen Forte Supplement 10 Day Programme, £42, Gold Collagen

So, whether you wish to bolster your immune system, or enhance the appearance of your skin, hair and nails, Gold Collagen’s wide range of products are designed to be used for targeted results. Importantly, they are also environmentally-friendly and recyclable – bonus point.

Inspired by Japanese beauty rituals, and supported by research gathered over an incredible 10 clinical trial and 12 published papers, Gold Collagen contains a specialist blend of collagen, antioxidants, and other active ingredients that are guaranteed to improve your skin’s elasticity and natural collagen formation. After years of working alongside leading specialists and dermatologists, the award-winning collagen formula has been perfected to include a mixture of nourishing ingredients, including Vitamin C, Biotin, Vitamin B6 and Zinc to name a few. They also happen to be sugar and preservative free!

Perfect for busy women on-the-go, these liquid collagen shots provide your daily dose of high-quality vitamins and minerals in just one hit. Simply take one with your breakfast every morning and then you can go about your day!

For those looking to bid farewell to deep wrinkles or ward off fine lines, pick from the Gold Collagen Forte range of products.

Gold Collagen Forte Plus 10 Day Programme, £44, Gold Collagen

Gold Collagen Pure Supplement 10 Day Programme, £38, Gold Collagen

Gold Collagen Pure Plus 10 Day Programme, £40 Gold Collagen

Our hair may thin or weaken as we age, so if stimulating hair growth is what you’re after, the Hairlift range is a great choice. And for those wishing to keep things plant-based, Gold Collagen also produces a vegan-friendly range. All of which taste delightful, may we add.

Gold Collagen Hairlift 10 Day Programme, £40, Gold Collagen

Discover more about what Gold Collagen can do for your skin, hair and overall wellbeing. Visit Gold Collagen website for 10% off your first order.

*91% would recommend to a friend, based on 120 women taking Gold Collagen Forte daily for three months.